Local teams are preparing for first serve on the 2023 high school girls volleyball season.

With the campaign officially digging in Friday, here's a look at each local team based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Ann McGinnis, 35th season

Classification: 4A

Record: 6-8

Postseason: None

Key losses: Katie Quesenberry, Megan Holmes.

Key returning players: Vivian Cavataio, sr.; Kathryn Sansom, sr.; Ava Rusignuolo, sr.; Sadie Ludwick, sr.; Morgan Stough, sr.; Madi Bogovic, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Bella Runkle, jr.; Joanie Olsen, jr.; Ava Sansom, so.

Outlook: A large senior class will help the Colts navigate an always-intimidating Commonwealth Division. The loss of Katie Quesenberry to graduation is a gut punch for the West Shore club, but players like Vivian Cavataio, Kathryn Sansom and Madi Bogovic should make up for the lost production.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Loretta Ranck, 1st season

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record: 8-3

Postseason: Lost in district quarterfinals to Central York

Key losses: Eliette Whittaker, Kate Berra, Avah Lee, Teaugen Reynolds.

Key returning players: Kilee Kuhlman, sr.; Alaina Ceo, sr.; Aviana Chilmaza, jr.; Tessa Lee, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Laura Smith, jr.; Morgan Quinn, jr.; Samantha Lutz, jr.

Outlook: Loretta Ranck takes over a strong Eagle outfit, replacing Caitlin Bodek who stepped down after two years at the helm. Some significant seniors — such as co-Commonwealth Player of the Year Teaguen Reynolds — exited the program, but CV has some pieces to retool its starting rotation.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Elizabeth Young, 1st season

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record: 3-10

Postseason: none

Key losses: Jessica Fletcher, Myanna Kuntz-Green, Kaitlynne Anderson, Sierra Bohannon, Kelsey Trumble.

Key returning players: Amelia Morris, sr.; Emily Sheffe, sr.; Cassie Diehl, sr.; Molly Renninger, jr.; Patience Oliveira, jr.; Saniya Nick, jr.; Ashby Brummer, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Charlotte Kretzing, so.; Alexa Riccio, so.

Outlook: Elizabeth Young steps in to lead a Carlisle program that has seen coaching turnover in recent years. The Thundering Herd return a large group of upperclassmen and have some sophomores that could see varsity time.

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Kathryn Marquiss, 6th season

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record: 15-2

Postseason: Lost in district first round to Dallastown

Key losses: Gracen Nutt, Jayden Eager.

Key returning players: Courtney Foose, sr.; Makayla Schlosser, sr.; Emma Rizzutto, sr.; Teagan Valente, sr.; Eliana Inch, so.

Newcomers: Kassidy Mitchell, so.; Katie Waterman, so.

Outlook: The Wildcats lost two second-to-none seniors in Gracen Nutt — the 2022 Keystone Division Player of the Year — and Jayden Eager, who helped usher in a new era of Mechanicsburg volleyball. The good news? Head coach Kathryn Marquiss returns much of her Keystone-champion starting lineup from last year.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Nicole Wishard, 2nd season

Classification: 3A

Record: 4-16

Postseason: None

Key losses: No information provided.

Key returning players: No information provided.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Patriots look to improve upon last year’s 4-16 season.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

BOILING SPRINGS BUBBLERS

Coach: Erin Lutz, 2nd season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 10-8

Postseason: Lost to Greencastle-Antrim in district first round.

Key losses: Jillian Strine.

Key returning players: Liv Hollen, sr.; Ella Kilko, sr.; Kaitlyn Fassi, jr.; Mya Gilliam, jr.; Addie Myers, so.

Newcomers: Callie McCann, jr.; Gabrielle VonStein, jr.; Lydia Mowers, so.; Cara Carothers, so.; Piper Heyman, fr.; Tessa Arnold, fr.

Outlook: The Bubblers bring postseason aspirations into 2023, retuning all but one key player from last year’s squad. Erin Lutz’s starting lineup is rife with varsity experience, including senior setter Liv Hollen, who has quarterbacked Bubbletown for the last three seasons.

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Coach: John Barrick, 13th season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 19-3

Postseason: Lost district championship match to York Catholic

Key losses: None.

Key returning players: Jessica Minnick, sr.; Sammi McAuliffe, sr.; Abigail McMullin, sr.; Adeline Woodward, sr.; Jesslyn Ross, sr.; Jayda Gray, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Mia Beckett, so.

Outlook: Another Capital representative locked in on postseason hardware, the Shamrocks have all the pieces in place for a state-title run. A mammoth senior class, with some juniors and sophomores sprinkled in, will set the tone for Trinity.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

BIG SPRING BULLDOGS

Coach: Samantha Webber, 2nd season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 10-7

Postseason: Lost in district first round to Northern Lebanon

Key losses: Chloe Hagenbuch, Camryn Madden, Lauren Finkenbinder.

Key returning players: Kira Eisenberg, jr.; Lindsey Motter, jr.; Laylah Chestnut, jr.; Kate Lay, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Leila Moore, so.; Abby Dyson, fr.

Outlook: A band of juniors will steer Big Spring into battle this fall. Second-year skipper Samantha Webber lost three key seniors from last year’s district-qualifying team, but has a group of underclassmen ready to show their Bulldog bark.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Kelsi Lynes

Classification: 4A

Record: 7-9

Postseason: None.

Key losses: Shay Kolivoski, Jill Bender, Leah Youtzy.

Key returning players: Frankie Stricker, sr.; Alana Beaty, sr.; Shyla Shreffler, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Liz Montgomery, so.; Katie Lusk, so.; Samantha Petroff, so.; Katie Kendall, fr.

Outlook: Graduation hit the Polar Bears hard, losing a wealth of seniors, including Northern all-time digs leader Shay Kolivoski. With some experience back, head coach Kelsi Lynes adds a handful of sophomores and freshmen into the fold.

SHIPPENSBURG GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Jackie Ulmer, 1st season

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record: 5-13

Postseason: None.

Key losses: None.

Key returning players: Delaney Gilbert, sr.; Alyssa Trn, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Maggie Yeager, jr.; Emily Erskine, jr.

Outlook: Jackie Ulmer’s first year in Shippensburg will include some familiar and fresh faces. Seniors Delaney Gilbert and Alyssa Trn will lay the framework to the next chapter of Greyhound volleyball.

WEST PERRY MUSTANGS

Coach: Brad Dittmer

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 3-14

Postseason: None.

Key losses: Hannah Kitner, Lexi Straub.

Key returning players: Dylan Knisely, sr.; Taylor Wolf, sr.; Taylor Sample, jr.; Sadie Inner, jr.; Joslyn Zerby, jr.; Austynn Wolf, so.

Newcomers to watch: Brooklyn Wolf, so.; Haley Prowell, fr.

Outlook: The Mustangs have a core of returning talent and aim to grow from last year’s 3-14 mark.

Girls Volleyball: 5 players to watch during the 2023 season Kira Eisenberg, jr., OH, Big Spring Eisenberg showed her Bulldog bark in a Mid-Penn Colonial All-Division sophomore season that saw Big Spring deliver a 10-7 record and reach the District 3 Class 3A postseason. She eclipsed triple figures in kills and headlines a returning group that’s ready to formulate a deep playoff run. Olivia Hollen, sr., S, Boiling Springs Hollen has quarterbacked the Bubblers from her setter position for the last three seasons. She helped Boiling Springs qualify for the 2022 District 3 Class 3A playoffs with a team-high 367 assists, 61 aces and 24 kills. Hollen's effort earned her Capital All-Division First Team honors. Courtney Foose, sr., S, Mechanicsburg Foose orchestrated a relentless Mechanicsburg attack that posted a 15-1 regular season in 2022. She amassed 533 assists her junior year in addition to 125 digs, 51 aces, 30 kills and 10 blocks. The senior setter looks to help the 'Cats claw back to the district postseason for a third consecutive year. Sammi McAuliffe, sr., MH, Trinity One of several versatile players under head coach John Barrick, McAuliffe helped steer the Shamrocks to their fourth straight District 3 title match last fall. Reuniting with a formidable senior class, McAuliffe comes off a junior campaign that included 147 kills, 59 digs, 58 aces and a Class 2A all-state coaches’ nod. Adeline Woodward, sr., OH, Trinity One could envision Woodward on a springboard with her ability to rise above the net in volleyball and clear the bar in pole vault. The senior outside hitter's leaping abilities propelled her to a team-best 206 kills last fall, along with 106 digs and 32 aces. Like McAuliffe, Woodward earned a spot on the Class 2A all-state team.

Video: Mid-Penn girls volleyball teams talk goals and excitement for 2023 season Big Spring 2023 Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball Media Day Boiling Springs 2023 Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball Media Day Carlisle 2023 Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball Media Day Cedar Cliff 2023 Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball Media Day Cumberland Valley 2023 Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball Media Day Mechanicsburg 2023 Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball Media Day Northern 2023 Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball Media Day Shippensburg 2023 Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball Media Day Trinity 2023 Mid-Penn Girls Volleyball Media Day