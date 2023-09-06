Cumberland Valley’s Katie Chang was unaware of the feat she had accomplished Wednesday. All she is knew is her hand started to hurt after seven straight serves.

Cumberland Valley and State College were in the second set of their girls volleyball match, and the Little Lions had momentum on their side following a 25-22 first-set victory. But with a raising of her hand, and high-arching curl on her serve, Chang changed the trajectory.

The junior spun a 7-0 service run and stirred a team connectivity CV had lacked in its attempt to close out the first game. Coming together following Chang’s service spree, the Eagles leaned on their serving acumen the rest of the way to strike down State College 3-1 at the Eagle Dome behind scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15.

“All I do is serve, so I really try my best, and I go all out,” Chang said. “I’m really aggressive when I’m back there behind the service line.”

Chang’s aggression paid off, as the Eagles (2-0, 1-0) turned a 10-8 second-set lead into a sudden 17-8 advantage. Serving consistency is an emphasis in CV practices. So after an opening game where the Eagles misfired on six serves, including several key errors down the stretch, the second set was a chance to hit the reset button.

The Eagles did, faulting on just three serves across the next three games.

“When you get back to the service line, you're back there all by yourself,” CV head coach Loretta Ranck said. “And when they miss, it's lack of focus. So my job is to try to keep them focused. I keep reminding them, ‘There's the ball, take a breath,’ and we try to breathe just so they don't get caught up.”

Starting the third game with a 6-4 lead, CV’s Kilee Kuhlman banked a 5-0 service run to set the Eagles in motion. Addison Firestone repeated the run at 17-7, and after trip through the rotation, Chang carried the Eagles to the final two points.

Firestone rolled another 5-0 run to open the fourth set — underlined by three aces — as the Eagles glided to a 15-5 advantage and fended off a late Little Lion push. CV totaled 11 aces in the match and had four players register service runs of four points or more.

“We definitely focus on not missing serves,” Firestone said. “It’s a giveaway point to the other team. So if we can control the game from the server side, it helps us so much more with every aspect of the game.”

It was a flip of the script from the first set. CV had held a 21-19 edge, but saw the lead dwindle as serves soared beyond the far boundary. State College capitalized on the mistakes, notching five of the final six points.

"That first set was just a warm-up," Chang said, "and then I think we really got into it in the next few sets."

The strength in service opened other doors for the Eagles to exploit State College. Kuhlman delivered powerful swings from the outside and racked up 10 kills while Tessa Lee and Morgan Quinn suffocated the net, combining for six blocks.

Alaina Ceo and Aviana Chilmaza were the linchpins of the CV defense, laying out for 13 and six digs each.

“For them, it's all about them playing together as one team,” Ranck said. “And so, that's what they decided they were going to start doing. State College is always up there at the top … and I knew we were going to have an uphill climb. But we got a talented group of girls when they play together.”

