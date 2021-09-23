Girls Volleyball: Trinity fends off Game 2 push from Boiling Springs, defeats Bubblers 3-1

“With that bullseye on our backs, we need to come to play every night or that is what is going to happen,” said Shamrock coach John Barrick. “Give credit to the Bubblers, that is one of the best Bubbler teams that I have seen in a long time. They have some good players and they played us tough. We are someone’s Super Bowl and if we are not ready to play, we will make someone’s season or have a short run in the playoffs.”

The Shamrocks were missing Lauren Trumpy, who was on a school trip.

Serves were key for the Shamrocks in the other three games. Heather Seubert served 15 straight points in the first game, Ryanne Whiteman served six consecutive points and Sammi McAuliffe added another five in Game 3, and Jena Minnick served nine straight points in Game 4. They exposed a Bubbler weakness of returning tough serves, and they also exposed a spot in the defense, as Jena and Jess Minnick tallied 21 points on dinks and misdirection hits into the center of the Bubbler defense.

Trinity turned on the pressure in Games 3 and 4 and ran away with both contests.

“I knew we could take one if they played their best, but they have to stay out of their heads and continue to play,” Stoey said. “We have a young team and we hope to keep bringing them along.”