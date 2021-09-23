Girls Volleyball: Trinity fends off Game 2 push from Boiling Springs, defeats Bubblers 3-1

Defending state volleyball champion Trinity Shamrocks have the bullseye square on their backs this year, and everybody is gunning for them with their best shot.
Boiling Springs took the latest shot at Trinity Thursday night, winning Game 2, before falling 3-1 with game scores of 25-9, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-6.
Serving the ball appears to be a very easy task for the Shamrocks, but that was their downfall in Game 2. The Shamrocks served the ball long or in the net nine times, providing nine points for the Bubblers.
Winning Game 2, the Bubblers rode the strong left arm of Jillian Strine, setter Olivia Hollen, the blocks of Ella Kilko and the all-around play of Taylor Rice, Alexis Loudon, Emily Miller and Taylor Delaney.
The Bubblers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 2, as Strine had two kills and a block for points. Olivia Zimmerman and the Minnicks, Jena and Jessica, brought the ‘Rocks back to within one at 12-11. The Bubblers tallied three points and extended the lead to 20-15 behind some team play, keeping balls alive and forcing the Shamrocks into some mistakes.
After leading Trinity to its first ever state title last fall, sisters Jena and Jessica Minnick return this season in hopes of a repeat volleyball championship via the synergy and oneness they share.
An Elena Seipp hit for the ‘Rocks, cut the Bubbler lead to 22-20, but Hollen and Loudon put the Bubblers at game point, 24-21. A missed serve ended the game, ensuing a Bubbler celebration.
“I told the girls, by winning this game, you just proved that you can beat anybody in the league when you play as a team,” said Bubbler coach Amanda Stoey.
“With that bullseye on our backs, we need to come to play every night or that is what is going to happen,” said Shamrock coach John Barrick. “Give credit to the Bubblers, that is one of the best Bubbler teams that I have seen in a long time. They have some good players and they played us tough. We are someone’s Super Bowl and if we are not ready to play, we will make someone’s season or have a short run in the playoffs.”
The Shamrocks were missing Lauren Trumpy, who was on a school trip.
Serves were key for the Shamrocks in the other three games. Heather Seubert served 15 straight points in the first game, Ryanne Whiteman served six consecutive points and Sammi McAuliffe added another five in Game 3, and Jena Minnick served nine straight points in Game 4. They exposed a Bubbler weakness of returning tough serves, and they also exposed a spot in the defense, as Jena and Jess Minnick tallied 21 points on dinks and misdirection hits into the center of the Bubbler defense.
Trinity turned on the pressure in Games 3 and 4 and ran away with both contests.
“I knew we could take one if they played their best, but they have to stay out of their heads and continue to play,” Stoey said. “We have a young team and we hope to keep bringing them along.”
Trinity hosts state-ranked York Suburban Wednesday in what’s primed to be a preview match for the playoffs. The Bubblers travel to Gettysburg Saturday for the Gettysburg Tournament.