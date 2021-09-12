Girls Volleyball: Trinity, Cumberland Valley take off and other notes from the week

Trinity volleyball’s path back to a state title won’t happen overnight, but the Shamrocks have early momentum brewing after a pair of 3-0 wins last week.

Trinity didn’t allow more than 18 points in a set across its two contests, controlling both Central Dauphin East and Milton Hershey. The two-pronged 2020 All-Sentinel First Team machine of Lauren Trumpy and Jena Minnick picked up where it left off last fall with Trumpy notching 10 blocks and Minnick dishing out 32 assists. Ryanne Whiteman, another All-Sentinel First Team honoree, totaled 18 digs Tuesday night against CD East.

Eagles flying high: Volleyball flows through Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome, which hosted last year’s state championships. The Eagles themselves — both boys and girls — usually see success on the hardwood. That hasn’t changed out of the gate this fall, as first-year head coach Caitlin Bodek’s squad has soared past its opposition so far.

In its early season tilt, Cumberland Valley — which reached the Class 4A district semifinals last year —glided to a pair of 3-0 wins last week, edging Mifflin County on its home court Tuesday before sweeping Cedar Cliff on the road Thursday.