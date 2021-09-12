Girls Volleyball: Trinity, Cumberland Valley take off and other notes from the week

Trinity volleyball’s path back to a state title won’t happen overnight, but the Shamrocks have early momentum brewing after a pair of 3-0 wins last week.
Trinity didn’t allow more than 18 points in a set across its two contests, controlling both Central Dauphin East and Milton Hershey. The two-pronged 2020 All-Sentinel First Team machine of Lauren Trumpy and Jena Minnick picked up where it left off last fall with Trumpy notching 10 blocks and Minnick dishing out 32 assists. Ryanne Whiteman, another All-Sentinel First Team honoree, totaled 18 digs Tuesday night against CD East.
Eagles flying high: Volleyball flows through Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome, which hosted last year’s state championships. The Eagles themselves — both boys and girls — usually see success on the hardwood. That hasn’t changed out of the gate this fall, as first-year head coach Caitlin Bodek’s squad has soared past its opposition so far.
In its early season tilt, Cumberland Valley — which reached the Class 4A district semifinals last year —glided to a pair of 3-0 wins last week, edging Mifflin County on its home court Tuesday before sweeping Cedar Cliff on the road Thursday.
The comeback ‘Cats: At the conclusion of last season, Mechanicsburg held a 3-11 record. This time around, the Wildcats are one win away from nabbing last year’s win total. Kat Marquiss’ team steamrolled through its first two matches last week, snatching 3-0 victories over Northeastern and Lower Dauphin.
In Tuesday’s win over the Bobcats, Jayden Eager paced Mechanicsburg in digs (15) while Emma Pietropola and Gracen Nutt contributed seven and six of their own.
Bulldogs go five with Greencastle: It was a battle until the final kill. Big Spring countered with whatever the Blue Devils threw its way Tuesday, but the Bulldogs were unable to claim victory in the end. Big Spring captured the first two sets, 26-24 and 27-25, before Greencastle rallied in dramatic fashion, taking the final three sets, 25-14, 25-8 and 15-11.
After the hard-fought loss, Cara Rhone’s crew trounced West Perry 3-0 Thursday at home, garnering set wins of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-15. Marlee Johnson and Camryn Madden filled up their two-game stat sheet with 17 and 16 kills, respectively.
