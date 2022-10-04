Girls Volleyball Notebook: Trinity wins 7th straight; Northern's Kolivoski breaks digs record

Jess Minnick distributed 30 assists, Jesslyn Ross collected 16 digs and Sammi McAuliffe slammed 11 kills as Trinity girls volleyball swept Bishop McDevitt 3-0 on the road Tuesday night and won its seventh straight match.

Game scores were not reported to The Sentinel.

To complement McAuliffe’s offensive production, Adeline Woodward and Abigail McMullin totaled 10 kills for the Shamrocks and Melissa Zack tallied eight. McMullin also collected 13 digs to follow Ross’ 16. In the service game, McMullin and McAuliffe tied for a team-high four aces while Woodward placed three on the stat sheet.

Trinity improved to 13-1 with Tuesday’s victory. The Shamrocks host Central Dauphin East Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Bubblers capture third straight

Boiling Springs extended its winning streak to three matches Tuesday at home, sweeping Milton Hershey in three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20.

Jillian Strine led the hosts with 11 kills while Ella Kilko chipped in seven and Ally Sanders contributed three. The Bubblers return game was on point with Kilko’s 20 digs leading the way followed by 14 from Kaitlyn Fassl, 13 from Sanders and 11 from Delaney Lawyer. Olivia Hollen also tallied nine digs and facilitated 27 assists.

Fassyl added a team-high five aces while Kilko and Hollen sent three across the net. Strine earned a pair of blocks.

Boiling Springs moved to 7-4 with win. The Bubblers travel to the East Shore Thursday to face Steel-High.

Bulldogs bounce back

Big Spring suffered a 3-0 setback to Greencastle Thursday but bounced back in commanding fashion Tuesday by downing West Perry 3-0 by scores of 25-11, 25-20 and 25-11.

Several Bulldogs keyed Tuesday’s triumph. Camryn Madden paced the Bulldogs with 13 kills while Kira Eisenberg slammed 12. The pair was also a major contributor in the return game with Eisenberg collecting 14 digs and Madden nine. Lauren Finkenbinder added 14 digs as well. Chloe Hagebuch quarterbacked Big Spring with 34 assists, 11 digs and three aces.

Like the Bubblers, Big Spring improved to 7-4. The Bulldogs load up the bus and head to Northern Thursday at 6 p.m., a rematch swung in the Polar Bears’ favor, 3-2, earlier this season.

Kolivoski breaks digs record

Northern fell to James Buchanan 3-0 Tuesday (25-8, 25-11 and 25-23) but Polar Bear senior and Shippensburg University commit Shay Kolivoski netted 14 digs and broke the program record for digs. The record was 866 digs and stood for 15 years.

Along with Kolivoski’s record-breaking performance, Jillian Bender banked eight kills and served two aces.

Northern dropped to 6-5 after Tuesday’s loss. The Polar Bears had won their previous three.

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 3, West Perry 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-11)

Greencastle-Antrim 3, Shippensburg 1

James Buchanan 3, Northern 0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-23)

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 3, Milton Hershey 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-20)

Trinity 3, Bishop McDevitt 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Red Lion at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.