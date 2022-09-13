Girls Volleyball Notebook: Northern rallies past Big Spring; Boiling Springs, Trinity earn sweeps in Tuesday's action

Down two sets to one, the Northern girls volleyball team rallied past Big Spring on the road Tuesday night and secured a 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs in Mid-Penn Colonial play. Northern won games 2, 4 and 5 by scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 15-6 while Big Spring took sets 1 and 3 by decisions of 25-22 and 25-21.

Leading the charge for the Polar Bears (3-2, 2-1 Colonial) was senior libero and Shippensburg University commit Shay Kolivoski, who collected 20 digs — she’s on pace to break the Northern single-season record — and complemented that with six kills and three aces. Jillian Bender paced the team with a double-double (15 kills and 10 digs) while Leah Youtzy slammed nine kills and notched three blocks.

For the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2), Chloe Hagenbuch remained the heartbeat of first-year head coach Samantha Webber’s squad. Hagenbuch distributed 29 assists and added 10 digs to the cause. Camryn Madden and Kira Eisenberg were the offensive engines, combining for 30 kills (Madden 17, Eisenberg 13) while Laylah Chestnut and Camden Donato aided the Big Spring defense with 18 digs apiece.

Bubblers roll past Rollers

Boiling Springs topped Capital foe Steel-High Tuesday night in Bubbletown, sweeping the Rollers 3-0 by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-19.

The Bubblers (3-1, 3-1 Capital) were led by Olivia Hollen, who contributed to all facets of the game. Hollen set up a litany of kills with 11 assists while serving seven aces and tallying four digs. Ella Kilko produced an offensive spark with six kills and a pair of aces. Brenna Eckert and Kaitlyn Fassl rounded out the Bubbler effort with seven and four aces.

‘Rocks remain perfect

Trinity continued it's Capital Division title defense Tuesday, handling Central Dauphin East in three sets by scores of 25-7, 25-7 and 25-12.

Junior Jess Minnick quarterbacked the Shamrocks (4-0, 4-0 Capital) to victory from her setter position, distributing 24 assists to go along with four aces and four kills. Adeline Woodward was on the receiving end of several Minnick assists, compiling a team-high 16 kills while Melissa Zack’s added 10. Woodward was also force in the service department, recording seven aces which trailed a team-best eight from Sammi McAuliffe.

Tuesday’s scores

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Elizabethtown 3, Dickinson 1

Messiah 3, Hood 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-12)

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 3, Big Spring 2 (22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 15-6)

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 6:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 3, Steel-High 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-19)

Trinity 3, CD East 0 (25-7, 25-7, 25-12)

Wednesday’s schedule

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.