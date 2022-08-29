Girls Volleyball: Kira Eisenberg, Big Spring sweep Carlisle in season opener

With a stomp and a clap, the Big Spring girls volleyball team would celebrate an ace any time Carlisle failed to return a serve Monday night in Gene Evans Gymnasium.
By the end of the three-game sweep with scores of 25-9, 25-16 and 25-13, the Bulldogs had broken out the chant 20 times.
With an emphasis on its service game, Big Spring punched the ball over the net with authority from the get-go and used the thunderous service swings to map out a sweep in the season opener for both teams and the first-career victory for first-year Bulldogs coach Samantha Webber.
“I felt like I saw a lot of effort and energy,” Webber said of her Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0 Colonial) . “They've been working really hard as a group since we started working out in the summer, and they've done a great job encouraging each other, pushing each other. So, it's really great to see them actually start to play and compete with each other.”
The Bulldogs’ commanding victories were aided from players up and down the lineup and from upperclassmen to underclassmen. Sophomore Kira Eisenberg was at the forefront of the success, accounting for almost half of Big Spring’s aces (eight) and slammed her share of kills.
Eisenberg strung together four straight aces in Game 1 as part of a 5-0 run. She collected another pair in Game 2 and two more in Game 3. Chloe Hagenbuch also went on an 11-0 service tear in the second set, and Camden Denato puzzled together a 5-0 spurt in the game-clinching set.
“We really stress about how important that is,” Eisenberg said of serving, “for it to be something that you can control by yourself without anything else distracting you and to really work on it as a team. We set goals for ourselves.”
While Big Spring controlled the momentum for much of the match, the Herd (0-1, 0-0 Keystone) threw a mix of punches at their backyard visitors. After Hagenbuch’s 11-0 service run in Game 2, Carlisle’s Amelia Morris fired a 6-0 service stretch with the Bulldogs sitting at their 24th point. The Herd also kept the deficit within two to three points at the opening of both Games 2 and 3.
Carlisle first-year head coach Rome Oliver cited the Herd’s inexperience playing together, but noted the growth and foundation of communication built as Monday’s match pressed on.
“The biggest thing was coming together after every play,” Oliver said. “We have some people who I don't think have played much with each other yet this season, so it was our first game officially playing against another team as a team. And they brought it together after every play.”
Both teams feel they can draw a bounty of lessons and experiences from Monday’s match. Webber liked what she saw from most of her younger players.
“It’s just that her work ethic is amazing,” Webber said of Eisenberg. “She's a great leader. She is definitely working hard in the gym.”
Eisenberg is eager to see what the Bulldogs are building.
“I think that it really gets us excited for what we can do as a team,” she said. “We're a sort of young team, with only three seniors, and it shows that we have good leadership. That's what will bring us through the rest of the season and hopefully get us to districts.”
Girls Volleyball: 5 players to watch during the 2022 season
Jillian Strine, sr., MH, Boiling Springs
The cornerstone to Bubbletown’s girls swim team, with a haul of medals in both individual and relay freestyle events, Strine plays a similar role on the volleyball court. Strine comes off a junior season that included a team-leading 95 kills and 30 solo blocks. To complement the team highs, she also collected 59 digs and 44 aces and helped steer Boiling Springs to a District 3 Class 2A postseason berth.
Katie Quesenberry, sr., MH, Cedar Cliff
The Colts welcome the return of their 2021 All-District 3 Second Team selection. Quesenberry was the catalyst to much of Cedar Cliff’s success last season, as she slammed 113 kills and deposited 26 aces. Along with her All-District 3 nod, Quesenberry marshaled the Colts to a District 3 4A playoff bid and acquired All-Sentinel First Team laurels.
Gracen Nutt, sr., OH, Mechanicsburg
Nutt recently announced a verbal commitment to Shippensburg University, but before she heads off to the Division II institution, she has one more year of captaining the Wildcats. A key piece to Mechanicsburg’s resurgence, Nutt amassed 187 kills, 185 digs and 30 aces a season ago. In addition to the individual production, she helped the ‘Cats turn a 3-11 2020 record into a 12-6 mark last year, which included the program’s first District 3 tournament appearance since 2015.
Jess Minnick, jr., S, Trinity
Older sister Jena quarterbacked the Shamrocks the last two years from her setter position and now the torch is passed to Jess. Jess Minnick still contributed to Trinity’s second straight PIAA 2A final appearance last year, a sophomore season that included 188 assists, 154 digs, 116 kills and 43 aces. She was named a 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention and secured a spot on the Mid-Penn Capital all-star list.
Adeline Woodward, jr., OH, Trinity
Woodward boasts the ability to clear 11 feet, 0 inches in the pole vault, so it’s no wonder she can rise above the net with the best of the best on the hardwood. Another key returner in head coach John Barrick’s starting lineup, Woodward completed a stellar sophomore season with a team-high 176 kills and chipped in 37 digs and 11 aces. Like Minnick, Woodward earned All-Sentinel Honorable Mention and Mid-Penn Capital all-star nods last year.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports