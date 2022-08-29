Girls Volleyball: Kira Eisenberg, Big Spring sweep Carlisle in season opener

With a stomp and a clap, the Big Spring girls volleyball team would celebrate an ace any time Carlisle failed to return a serve Monday night in Gene Evans Gymnasium.

By the end of the three-game sweep with scores of 25-9, 25-16 and 25-13, the Bulldogs had broken out the chant 20 times.

With an emphasis on its service game, Big Spring punched the ball over the net with authority from the get-go and used the thunderous service swings to map out a sweep in the season opener for both teams and the first-career victory for first-year Bulldogs coach Samantha Webber.

“I felt like I saw a lot of effort and energy,” Webber said of her Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0 Colonial) . “They've been working really hard as a group since we started working out in the summer, and they've done a great job encouraging each other, pushing each other. So, it's really great to see them actually start to play and compete with each other.”

The Bulldogs’ commanding victories were aided from players up and down the lineup and from upperclassmen to underclassmen. Sophomore Kira Eisenberg was at the forefront of the success, accounting for almost half of Big Spring’s aces (eight) and slammed her share of kills.

Eisenberg strung together four straight aces in Game 1 as part of a 5-0 run. She collected another pair in Game 2 and two more in Game 3. Chloe Hagenbuch also went on an 11-0 service tear in the second set, and Camden Denato puzzled together a 5-0 spurt in the game-clinching set.

“We really stress about how important that is,” Eisenberg said of serving, “for it to be something that you can control by yourself without anything else distracting you and to really work on it as a team. We set goals for ourselves.”

While Big Spring controlled the momentum for much of the match, the Herd (0-1, 0-0 Keystone) threw a mix of punches at their backyard visitors. After Hagenbuch’s 11-0 service run in Game 2, Carlisle’s Amelia Morris fired a 6-0 service stretch with the Bulldogs sitting at their 24th point. The Herd also kept the deficit within two to three points at the opening of both Games 2 and 3.

Carlisle first-year head coach Rome Oliver cited the Herd’s inexperience playing together, but noted the growth and foundation of communication built as Monday’s match pressed on.

“The biggest thing was coming together after every play,” Oliver said. “We have some people who I don't think have played much with each other yet this season, so it was our first game officially playing against another team as a team. And they brought it together after every play.”

Both teams feel they can draw a bounty of lessons and experiences from Monday’s match. Webber liked what she saw from most of her younger players.

“It’s just that her work ethic is amazing,” Webber said of Eisenberg. “She's a great leader. She is definitely working hard in the gym.”

Eisenberg is eager to see what the Bulldogs are building.

“I think that it really gets us excited for what we can do as a team,” she said. “We're a sort of young team, with only three seniors, and it shows that we have good leadership. That's what will bring us through the rest of the season and hopefully get us to districts.”