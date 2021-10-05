Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley, led by Izzy Reisinger, tops State College

“It scares me how senior-dominant that we are,” said Eagle coach Caitlin Bodek. “Our setters did a great job distributing the ball. We were able to weather that second game when things aren’t going our way. Jordan (Thompson) gets the ball up and it is on our hitters to put the ball away. I have never seen a team like State College fly across the ball to keep balls alive. Tonight, Izzy (Reisinger) did a great job of putting the ball away.”

Kate Lally served the Little Lions to victory in game two, scoring 14 straight points, including four aces. State College trailed 10-8 but took the lead at 22-10 and finally took the game 25-14, evening the match at one game each.

Game three was wild, as the lead went back and forth with both teams earning chances to put away a game point, but several serves went into the net. The game was tied at every point from 23 until CV's Abby Zeigler and Lindsay Ferguson blocked a State College hit for a 29-28 lead, and Reisinger came up with another block for the game winner at 31-29.

The fourth game again went back and forth with the Lions leading by three. The Eagles eventually tied the game at 19. Ziegler added two kills, and another Reisinger kill led to a Ziegler ace to decide the match at 25-21.

“Tonight, I started to call for sets, because I knew that I could put them away,” said Reisinger, who is committed to Point Loma Nazarene University in Southern California. “It was a great match, and everybody contributed tonight. It wasn’t any one person tonight, but we played well together. Our defense really stepped up and got the sets up to Anna and Kate, and their sets were so good."

