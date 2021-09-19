Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley contributes on, off court and other notes

Season in and season out, Cumberland Valley girls volleyball teams have made an impact on the hardwood.

Wednesday, teaming up with Central Dauphin, the Eagles carried that impact off the court by raising $1,600 for New Hope Ministries Food Bank.

CV went on to sweep the Rams in three sets, garnering wins of 25-19, 25-11 and 25-12.

The Eagles followed up the commanding win with a 3-2 victory over Commonwealth rival State College Thursday.

Trinity remains perfect: The Shamrocks and head coach John Barrick realized facing 2019 state champion North Catholic would be a test just about as tough as they come. But like their run to a state title last fall, the Shamrocks never shy away from a challenge, and they proved that Saturday at the Big 8 Tournament in Camp Hill, blanking No. 3 state-ranked North Catholic 3-0. Trinity used sets of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21 to capture the win.

Trinity followed the decisive victory with a duplicative outcome, firing a 3-0 shutout against Berks Catholic. Sets of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-22 accounted for the win.

Adeline Woodward finished her Big 8 Tournament with 20 kills, Jena Minnick pitched in 34 assists, Lauren Trumpy swatted six blocks and Ryanne Whiteman notched 34 digs.