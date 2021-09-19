Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley contributes on, off court and other notes

Season in and season out, Cumberland Valley girls volleyball teams have made an impact on the hardwood.
Wednesday, teaming up with Central Dauphin, the Eagles carried that impact off the court by raising $1,600 for New Hope Ministries Food Bank.
CV went on to sweep the Rams in three sets, garnering wins of 25-19, 25-11 and 25-12.
The Eagles followed up the commanding win with a 3-2 victory over Commonwealth rival State College Thursday.
Congratulations to Girls Volleyball vs CD for raising $1,600 for New Hope Ministries Food Bank! pic.twitter.com/RzAnO3eK7U— CVSD Athletics (@CVSDeagles) September 15, 2021
Trinity remains perfect: The Shamrocks and head coach John Barrick realized facing 2019 state champion North Catholic would be a test just about as tough as they come. But like their run to a state title last fall, the Shamrocks never shy away from a challenge, and they proved that Saturday at the Big 8 Tournament in Camp Hill, blanking No. 3 state-ranked North Catholic 3-0. Trinity used sets of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21 to capture the win.
Trinity followed the decisive victory with a duplicative outcome, firing a 3-0 shutout against Berks Catholic. Sets of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-22 accounted for the win.
Adeline Woodward finished her Big 8 Tournament with 20 kills, Jena Minnick pitched in 34 assists, Lauren Trumpy swatted six blocks and Ryanne Whiteman notched 34 digs.
Wildcats continue streak: While Trinity continues to roll competition in the 2A classification, Mechanicsburg has yet to be stopped in the Class 4A contingent. In fact, the Wildcats boast a lone set loss across its four matches.
Mechanicsburg captured wins over Carlisle (3-1) and Palmyra (3-0) Tuesday and Thursday. Gracen Nutt proved to be the deciding factor in both contests, as she recorded 27 total digs, 24 kills, eight aces and four blocks. Jayden Yeager contributed 24 total digs, 15 kills and eight blocks to the cause.
HS Girls Volleyball: 5 players to watch
Lauren Trumpy, sr., MH, Trinity
If you’re smart, you know not to challenge Trumpy at the hoop on the basketball court because more times than not, your shot will be sent 20 feet backward. The same goes for at the net on the volleyball court as Trumpy is one of the Mid-Penn’s most premier blockers. In her junior season, the 6-foot-3 Northwestern University basketball commit and All-Sentinel first team honoree notched 120 kills, accompanied by 10 blocks across the District Three and state finals.
Jena Minnick, sr., S, Trinity
At the epicenter of John Barrick’s Shamrocks, Minnick was trademarked as the Shamrock’s do-it-all player, contributing in all facets of the game. The senior setter totaled 48 digs, 44 aces, 40 kills and 252 assists last fall. Minnick’s all-around play garnered her All-Sentinel First Team laurels.
Ryanne Whiteman, sr., L, Trinity
Another core piece to Trinity’s state championship winning team, Whiteman completes the Trinity trifecta of All-Sentinel First Team representees. Despite the Shamrock’s eruptive offense, Whiteman fueled the team’s defense, tallying 130 digs and 37 aces to round out her junior campaign.
Izzy Reisinger, sr., OH, Cumberland Valley
One thing is for certain, you didn’t want to be on the receiving end of one of Reisinger’s kills last season. In fact, she paced the Eagles with 140 of them. Returning for her final dance in the Eagle Dome, Reisinger is poised to bolster her already eye-popping numbers as the senior outside hitter complemented her 140 kills with 89 digs and 23 aces.
Shay Kolivoski, jr., L, Northern
The lone junior of the watch list, Kolivoski has her sights set on etching her name in the program’s record books after a historic sophomore season. Across 12 matches last fall, the Polar Bear libero measured 284 digs — leaving her on pace for the school record — while adding 20 aces to her already touted resume.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports