Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley contributes on, off court and other notes
alert

Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley contributes on, off court and other notes

CV CD Volleyball 9.JPG

Cumberland Valley’s Izzy Reisinger, back, hits the ball past Central Dauphin’s Jessica fischer during the second set in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Monday at Cumberland Valley High School.

Season in and season out, Cumberland Valley girls volleyball teams have made an impact on the hardwood.

Wednesday, teaming up with Central Dauphin, the Eagles carried that impact off the court by raising $1,600 for New Hope Ministries Food Bank.

CV went on to sweep the Rams in three sets, garnering wins of 25-19, 25-11 and 25-12.

The Eagles followed up the commanding win with a 3-2 victory over Commonwealth rival State College Thursday.

Trinity remains perfect: The Shamrocks and head coach John Barrick realized facing 2019 state champion North Catholic would be a test just about as tough as they come. But like their run to a state title last fall, the Shamrocks never shy away from a challenge, and they proved that Saturday at the Big 8 Tournament in Camp Hill, blanking No. 3 state-ranked North Catholic 3-0. Trinity used sets of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21 to capture the win.

Trinity followed the decisive victory with a duplicative outcome, firing a 3-0 shutout against Berks Catholic. Sets of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-22 accounted for the win.

Adeline Woodward finished her Big 8 Tournament with 20 kills, Jena Minnick pitched in 34 assists, Lauren Trumpy swatted six blocks and Ryanne Whiteman notched 34 digs.

Wildcats continue streak: While Trinity continues to roll competition in the 2A classification, Mechanicsburg has yet to be stopped in the Class 4A contingent. In fact, the Wildcats boast a lone set loss across its four matches.

Mechanicsburg captured wins over Carlisle (3-1) and Palmyra (3-0) Tuesday and Thursday. Gracen Nutt proved to be the deciding factor in both contests, as she recorded 27 total digs, 24 kills, eight aces and four blocks. Jayden Yeager contributed 24 total digs, 15 kills and eight blocks to the cause.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

