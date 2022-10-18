Girls Volleyball: Allie Aschenbrenner steps up as setter in Trinity sweep at Boiling Springs

With the girls volleyball regular season winding down, Trinity won three straight games at Boiling Springs by scores of 25-14, 25-12, and 25-13 to sweep a Mid-Penn Capital match on Pat Dieter Court.

Trinity (16-2), preparing for the upcoming District 3 Class 2A tournament, has dealt with illness, as Adeline Woodward missed practice Monday, and setter Jess Minnick missed Tuesday’s match.

Setters, considered the glue to a team, are some of the most difficult players to replace on the court. Trinity’s Allie Aschenbrenner (23 assists) needed time to mesh with her teammates early in the match. Boiling Springs led 9-8 before the hitters took over. Trinity took the lead and extended the lead to 20-12 behind Woodward and Melissa Zack. Lucy Broadrick had several aces in the contest, and the Shamrocks put the game away on two aces from Jayda Gray.

“It took Allie a bit of time to adjust to the game, but she did and did a good job,” said Shamrock coach John Barrick. “Volleyball is all about timing for hitters, and we had to adjust a bit tonight. It is no different than having a backup quarterback in the game. We have to get ready for the playoffs, and we have to focus on tomorrow night at Hershey. We played a tough schedule to challenge the kids, and they have responded.”

The second game was a game of runs, as the Shamrocks took a 3-0 lead answered by a 3-0 run from the Bubblers. After another Trinity 3-0 run, the Bubblers scored the next four points behind the service of Kaitlyn Fassl. Powered by a key kill from Jillian Strine, the Bubblers pulled to within one at 12-11 before Trinity pulled away. Sammi McAuliffe had four straight points off hits or blocks, and the service of Abbey McAuliffe led the Shamrocks on a run of points to extend their lead to 23-11. McAuliffe had four aces in the run. Zack ended the game with a kill.

Continuing the momentum, McAuliffe led the charge in game three, as she served from a 1-2 game to an 8-2 Shamrock lead. Woodward added two aces and two hits, and Broadrick stepped to the line at 11-7 and served until the Shamrocks led 19-7. The run was stopped by a Strine kill for the Bubblers. Hollen added a couple of points for the Bubblers in the final points of game three.

Ella Kilko, Fassl, and Olivia Hollen were the key contributors for the Bubblers, as Kilko had seven kills, two aces, and eight digs and Hellen had 14 assists and 13 digs, while Fassl added 18 digs.

The Shamrocks, who finish their regular-season schedule at Hershey Wednesday night, were led by Woodward’s 11 kills, McAuliffe’s eight kills, seven aces, and five blocks, and Abigail McMullin’s eight aces and seven kills. Jesslyn Ross had 16 digs, and Zack added five kills and four blocks. Broadrick added six aces.

Boiling Springs entered the night in the 16th spot in the district 3 Class 3A field, with the top 16 making the tournament. The Bubblers play at Central Dauphin East on Wednesday.

“We did better tonight than we did the first time against them,” Bubbler coach Erin Lutz said. “We had stretches where we played well and then stretches where we struggled. People forget we are young. We start five sophomores and only have one senior, Jillian Strine. She is going to be a big loss for us, but these kids are hungry and looking to play club ball together over the off season. We are looking forward to next year but would love to sneak in the playoffs this year for the experience.”