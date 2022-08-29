Girls Volleyball: 5 storylines to watch during the 2022 season

As local teams prepare to dig in for the 2022 high school girls volleyball season, here are five storylines to watch prior to first serve.
1. Trinity, CV brace for title defense
The Shamrocks and Eagles are the two Sentinel-area clubs looking to repeat as division champions. Trinity captured the Capital crown in an undefeated division slate last year while Cumberland Valley secured wins in all but one Commonwealth match a season ago. The Shamrocks’ Capital title was their sixth in a row.
2. Keeping the Trinity tradition
A seventh straight division title isn’t the only goal on the Shamrocks’ minds. Trinity is attempting to become the first Mid-Penn program to win four District 3 championships, let alone four in a row. In addition to the districts target, the ‘Rocks hope to advance to the PIAA Class 2A final for a third consecutive season. Trinity fell in last year’s state championship but draped gold medals around their necks in 2020.
3. New coaches on the court
Four Sentinel-area teams enter the 2022 season with new coaches, including Big Spring (Samantha Webber), Boiling Springs (Erin Lutz), Carlisle (Rome Oliver) and Red Land (Nicole Wishard). The Bulldogs, Bubblers and Patriots qualified for the District 3 postseason a year ago while the Herd look to improve upon a 1-12 record.
4. Playoff programs
Big Spring, Boiling Springs and Red Land were just a few of the local teams that stamped their ticket to the postseason last year. Among the other qualifiers were Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg and Trinity. The Eagles and Shamrocks cruised to PIAA tournament berths.
5. Multisport experience
Many know Boiling Springs’ Jillian Strine for her haul of state medals in the swimming pool. And Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt is capable of knocking down 3-pointers on the basketball court. But both seniors also provide the fire power for their respective teams on the volleyball court. A season ago, Strine slammed 95 kills to pace the Bubblers while Nutt piled up a team-leading 187 for the Wildcats.
Girls Volleyball: 5 players to watch during the 2022 season
Jillian Strine, sr., MH, Boiling Springs
The cornerstone to Bubbletown’s girls swim team, with a haul of medals in both individual and relay freestyle events, Strine plays a similar role on the volleyball court. Strine comes off a junior season that included a team-leading 95 kills and 30 solo blocks. To complement the team highs, she also collected 59 digs and 44 aces and helped steer Boiling Springs to a District 3 Class 2A postseason berth.
Katie Quesenberry, sr., MH, Cedar Cliff
The Colts welcome the return of their 2021 All-District 3 Second Team selection. Quesenberry was the catalyst to much of Cedar Cliff’s success last season, as she slammed 113 kills and deposited 26 aces. Along with her All-District 3 nod, Quesenberry marshaled the Colts to a District 3 4A playoff bid and acquired All-Sentinel First Team laurels.
Gracen Nutt, sr., OH, Mechanicsburg
Nutt recently announced a verbal commitment to Shippensburg University, but before she heads off to the Division II institution, she has one more year of captaining the Wildcats. A key piece to Mechanicsburg’s resurgence, Nutt amassed 187 kills, 185 digs and 30 aces a season ago. In addition to the individual production, she helped the ‘Cats turn a 3-11 2020 record into a 12-6 mark last year, which included the program’s first District 3 tournament appearance since 2015.
Jess Minnick, jr., S, Trinity
Older sister Jena quarterbacked the Shamrocks the last two years from her setter position and now the torch is passed to Jess. Jess Minnick still contributed to Trinity’s second straight PIAA 2A final appearance last year, a sophomore season that included 188 assists, 154 digs, 116 kills and 43 aces. She was named a 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention and secured a spot on the Mid-Penn Capital all-star list.
Adeline Woodward, jr., OH, Trinity
Woodward boasts the ability to clear 11 feet, 0 inches in the pole vault, so it’s no wonder she can rise above the net with the best of the best on the hardwood. Another key returner in head coach John Barrick’s starting lineup, Woodward completed a stellar sophomore season with a team-high 176 kills and chipped in 37 digs and 11 aces. Like Minnick, Woodward earned All-Sentinel Honorable Mention and Mid-Penn Capital all-star nods last year.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports