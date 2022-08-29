Girls Volleyball: 5 storylines to watch during the 2022 season

As local teams prepare to dig in for the 2022 high school girls volleyball season, here are five storylines to watch prior to first serve.

1. Trinity, CV brace for title defense

The Shamrocks and Eagles are the two Sentinel-area clubs looking to repeat as division champions. Trinity captured the Capital crown in an undefeated division slate last year while Cumberland Valley secured wins in all but one Commonwealth match a season ago. The Shamrocks’ Capital title was their sixth in a row.

2. Keeping the Trinity tradition

A seventh straight division title isn’t the only goal on the Shamrocks’ minds. Trinity is attempting to become the first Mid-Penn program to win four District 3 championships, let alone four in a row. In addition to the districts target, the ‘Rocks hope to advance to the PIAA Class 2A final for a third consecutive season. Trinity fell in last year’s state championship but draped gold medals around their necks in 2020.

3. New coaches on the court

Four Sentinel-area teams enter the 2022 season with new coaches, including Big Spring (Samantha Webber), Boiling Springs (Erin Lutz), Carlisle (Rome Oliver) and Red Land (Nicole Wishard). The Bulldogs, Bubblers and Patriots qualified for the District 3 postseason a year ago while the Herd look to improve upon a 1-12 record.

4. Playoff programs

Big Spring, Boiling Springs and Red Land were just a few of the local teams that stamped their ticket to the postseason last year. Among the other qualifiers were Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg and Trinity. The Eagles and Shamrocks cruised to PIAA tournament berths.

5. Multisport experience

Many know Boiling Springs’ Jillian Strine for her haul of state medals in the swimming pool. And Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt is capable of knocking down 3-pointers on the basketball court. But both seniors also provide the fire power for their respective teams on the volleyball court. A season ago, Strine slammed 95 kills to pace the Bubblers while Nutt piled up a team-leading 187 for the Wildcats.