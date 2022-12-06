Girls Volleyball: 3 Trinity players secure 2022 PVCA 2A all-state honors

Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe, Abigail McMullin and Adeline Woodward have placed the ultimate exclamation point on their 2022 high school girls volleyball season.

Tuesday morning, the Trinity trio was named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Team. It is the first all-state recognition for each player.

McAuliffe led the Shamrocks this season and pulled in co-Capital All-Division Player of the Year honors. The junior middle hitter deposited a team-leading 58 aces this fall to go along with 147 kills, 59 digs and 12 assists.

McMullin and Woodward were head coach John Barrick’s one-two punch of outside hitters. McMullin delivered 179 kills, collected 133 digs and struck for 48 aces. Woodward paced the Shamrocks with 206 kills in addition to 106 digs and 32 aces.

Trinity made its fourth straight District 3 2A championship appearance this season, falling to York Catholic 3-1 in the title match. The Shamrocks finished the 2022 campaign with a 19-3 record.