Girls Volleyball: 2022 season preview capsules

The sights and sounds of thunderous blocks and kills whistling over the net have recently filled gyms across the Midstate.

And that means players and teams are set to dig in for the 2022 high school girls volleyball season, which officially opened Friday. Prior to first serve for several schools, here's a Sentinel-area team-by-team breakdown based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Ann McGinnis, 34th season

Classification: 4A

Record: 7-7

Postseason: District first round

Key losses: Meghan Schraeder.

Key returning players: Katie Quesenberry, sr.; Megan Holmes, sr.; Ariel LaFountain, sr.; Vivian Cavataio, jr.; Kathryn Sansom, jr.; Ava Rusignuolo, jr.; Madi Bogovic, so.

Newcomers to watch: Sadie Ludwick, jr.

Outlook: A District 3 postseason qualifier a season ago, the Colts aim for a deeper run in the playoffs this go-round with a star-studded lineup returning from last year’s squad.

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Caitlin Bodek, 2nd season

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record: 16-3

Postseason: PIAA quarterfinals

Key losses: Izzy Reisinger, Jordan Thompson, Abby Ziegler, Anna Dravk, Lindsay Ferguson, Adrianne Sobrevilla.

Key returning players: Eliette Whittaker, sr.; Kate Berra, sr.; Avah Lee, sr.; Teaugen Reynolds, sr.

Newcomers to watch: KiLee Kuhlman, jr.; Pru Marco, jr.; Alaina Ceo, jr.; Avi Chilmaza, jr.

Outlook: The Eagles lost a bulk of veteran presence due to graduation but are in line for another strong season with a promising group of talent sliding into starting roles this year.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Rome Oliver, 1st season

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record: 1-12

Postseason: none

Key losses: Avery Gallahue, Brooke Denlinger.

Key returning players: Myanna Kuntz-Green, sr.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: Under the direction or first-year head coach and alumna Rome Oliver, the Herd look to get back on track after a 1-12 campaign in 2021.

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Kathryn Marquiss, 5th season

Classification: 4A

Last year’s record: 12-6

Postseason: District first round

Key losses: Ella Forsythe, Emma Martin, Emma Petropola.

Key returning players: Gracen Nutt, sr.; Jayden Eager, sr.; Courtney Foose, jr.; Makayla Schlosser, jr.; Emma Rizzuto, jr.; Teagan Valentine, jr.

Newcomers: Kelsea Harshbarger, sr.; Paige Harshbarger, so.; Samantha Keptner, so.

Outlook: The Wildcats punched their ticket to the District 3 tournament for the first time since 2015 a season ago and return offensive spark plugs Gracen Nutt and Jayden Eager in their pursuit of another postseason berth.

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Nicole Wishard, 1st season

Classification: 3A

Record: 13-7

Postseason: District first round.

Key losses: No information provided.

Key returning players: No information provided.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Patriots eye a return to the District 3 playoffs after a 13-7 record last year.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Coach: Erin Lutz, 1st season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 9-11

Postseason: District quarterfinals.

Key losses: Taylor Rice, Lexi Loudon.

Key returning players: Jillian Strine, sr.; Liv Hollen, jr.; Ella Kilko, jr.; Kaitlyn Fassi, so.

Newcomers: Mya Gilliam, so.; Addie Myers, fr.

Outlook: Erin Lutz takes the reins for her first season in Bubbletown and will be accompanied by returning players Jillian Strine and Liv Hollen as the Bubblers push for another postseason bid.

Trinity Shamrocks

Coach: John Barrick, 12th season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 21-2

Postseason: PIAA state runner-up

Key losses: Jena Minnick, Lauren Trumpy, Ryanne Whiteman, Heather Seubert, Olivia Zimmerman.

Key returning players: Ashley Kieff, sr.; Mallory Brandt, sr.; Jessica Minnick, jr.; Sammi McAuliffe, jr.; Melissa Zack, jr.; Abigail McMullin, jr.; Adeline Woodward, jr.; Jesslyn Ross, jr.;

Newcomers to watch: Jayda Gray, so.

Outlook: Off their second straight PIAA championship appearance and third consecutive District 3 title, the Shamrocks lost a core group of seniors to graduation but a junior-led group seeks to keep the recent Trinity tradition alive.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring Bulldogs

Coach: Samantha Webber, 1st season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 9-10

Postseason: District first round

Key losses: Mattea Penner, Marlee Johnson.

Key returning players: Chloe Hagenbuch, sr.; Camryn Madden, sr.; Lauren Finkenbinder, sr.; Kira Eisenberg, so.; Lindsey Motter, so.

Newcomers to watch: August Dellinger, fr.; Savanna Tack, fr.

Outlook: Samantha Webber, a Shippensburg University standout just a few years ago, is at the helm of the Bulldog program this fall and looks to build upon last season’s District 3 playoff appearance.

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Kelsi Ceriani

Classification: 4A

Record: 12-8

Postseason: None.

Key losses: Camryn Thompson.

Key returning players: Shay Kolivoski, sr.; Jill Bender, sr., Leah Youtzy, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Frankie Stricker, jr.; Annika Barrett, so.; Maya Jacobs, so.

Outlook: The Polar Bears were a few spots shy of qualifying for the District 3 tournament last fall and have several key returners to lift them into the playoff picture this year.

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Coach: John Klenzing

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 1-19

Postseason: none

Key losses: No information provided.

Key returning players: No information provided.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Greyhounds look to improve upon last year’s 1-19 mark.