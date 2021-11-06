District 3 Volleyball: Trinity sweeps York Catholic for 3rd straight district title

York Catholic and Trinity are similar schools and have faced off in every sport available. The opportunity to renew that rivalry came again as in Saturday's District 3 Class 2A girls volleyball final at Cumberland Valley. The Shamrocks rolled through the Fighting Irish, sweeping them 3-0 with game scores of 25-21, 25-16, and 25-19 to win their third District title in a row.

Trinity had won the past two District 3 Class 2A volleyball championships, one at the expense of the Fighting Irish and two years ago at the expense of Delone Catholic.

The top-seeded Shamrocks (18-1) will take their "no excuses" mantra and open the PIAA tourney at home Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Central Cambria, the District 6 runner-up.

The Irish (15-4) saw their season end with the loss to Trinity despite reaching the District final.

York Catholic tied Game 1 twice, at 1-1 and at 10-10, but the Shamrocks led the rest of the way on their way to a 25-21 win. Trinity got contributions from every one of their players in the contest.

Trinity will have to forge on in the state tournament without ace Lauren Trumpy, who tore her ACL and is scheduled for surgery this week. She expects to miss the upcoming basketball season.

“After Lauren went down, coach called all of the seniors together and you need to realize we have underclassmen stepping up and are ready for this," said Ryanne Whiteman, "but we need to help them a lot. It has been a ton of working hard and getting together with players who we haven’t played with a lot. After the injuries early, we talked about being gritty, dig down, and work hard through anything we face.”

Whiteman stepped to the service line with the Shamrocks leading 7-3 in Game 2. When she stepped off the line, Trinity's lead had grown to 13-4. At 19-9, the Fighting Irish, behind Adeline Phillips, made a run before the Shamocks' Adeline Woodward added two kills for the final points of the game.

Olivia Zimmerman and Woodward stepped up big throughout the game, and Melissa Zack played a factor for the Shamrocks in the match.

A Whiteman run at the service line in Game 3 sparked a Shamrock surge. With Trinity trailing 8-7, Whiteman’s service run gave the team a 12-8 lead, an advantage the ‘Rocks were able to maintain, keeping the game out of reach of the Irish.

The Minnick sisters, Jena and Jessica, along with senior leaders Zimmerman, Whiteman, and Heather Seubert displayed their experience, making plays, giving the ‘Rocks a chance. With Trumpy out, more attention, opportunities have gone to the sophomore core of Samantha McAuliffe, Jena Minnick, Woodward, Abigail McMullin, and Zack.

“We have very intense practices and we have to get our younger players ready,” said Jena Minnick.” They work hard, and we are very proud of them. Today was really fun. When we are playing, we are really in the moment and just playing, focusing on fundamentals.”

“No Excuses is what we talk about all season long," said Trinity coach John Barrick. "We were missing four starters a couple of weeks ago, but we just have to move on. There are plays that only a coach sees that Ryanne, Heather (Seubert), Jessica and Jena make all game to keep a ball alive, and the fans love the person hitting the ball. It is amazing how good of a coach I am with players like that on the floor. We are going to have a hard time replacing them next year. York Catholic is a very good team, and we are fortunate to come out of here today with a win."

