District 3 Volleyball: Hempfield pulls away from Cumberland Valley for Class 4A title

DALLASTOWN — Cumberland Valley and Hempfield have come to expect the best from each other over the course of their longtime volleyball rivalry.

It was no different Saturday during the latest postseason meeting between the perennial contenders, as both squads demonstrated exactly why they had earned spots in the District 3 title game. It was just that the Black Knights’ best seemed to reach an entirely different level.

A high-executing Hempfield squad broke away late in all three games against the Eagles, running to a 3-0 victory in the District 3 Class 4A volleyball championship game at Dallastown Area High School. The Knights’ 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 win earned them their third straight crown. Both teams had already qualified for the PIAA tournament.

“They blocked us really well, and then I think we tried to overcorrect at times, and that led us to have some hitting errors,” CV coach Caitlin Bodek said. “It was just a couple of errors that when you’re playing games like this, you don’t have the luxury to make one or two in a row. At the same time, (Hempfield) is a fantastic team, so they are going to bring it and they know that’s the time to hit the gas, and they did.”

The opening minutes of Game 1 made it appear as if the squads were going to settle in for a long afternoon, as Hempfield jumped to a 6-2 lead behind a six-point run and Cumberland Valley responded with its own seven-point stretch to establish a 9-6 lead.

The teams traded points until Eliette Whitaker’s kill gave the Eagles a 15-14 lead, which would prove to be CV’s high-water mark for the game. Hempfield’s Nyah Smiley responded with a kill for a sideout, and it sent the Knights off on a tear. They outscored CV 11-2 for the remainder of the game, with Joslene Morgan contributing a pair of aces—two of Hempfield’s eight on the night—as part of a six-point service run that effectively sealed it. Hempfield won 25-17.

“I think we only had (five) service errors the whole night, which is awesome for us,” Hempfield coach Andrew Olree said. “We were very aggressive at the line, which is just how we do it. We have been doing that way for the last couple of years, and this was no different. They really executed back there tonight.”

The Eagles again experienced early success in the second game, pushing to an 11-8 lead. But Morgan, a senior middle, and the back line behind her sparked the Knights on another game-deciding run. Morgan had a kill to knot it 12-12 and then turned in two blocks to put Hempfield ahead. The Eagles could never cut the lead to less than three as Hempfield rolled to the 25-20 win.

The Knights were in command through much of Game 3, with the Eagles’ final lead coming at 7-6. Hempfield never put together the long, game-swinging run that marked the first two games, but the Knights remained comfortable until Sarah Hess’s tip clinched the 25-21 win and the gold medal.

“I think our senior class is a tight-knit group, so our whole dream our whole career has been just to make it to districts, and I think we made it farther than a lot of us thought we were going to make it,” CV senior Abby Ziegler said. “We’re really proud of ourselves either way, even though it’s not the medal we wanted.”

Hempfield’s Melody Butzer handed out 22 total assists across five different hitters, with Addison Leber recording nine kills and Smiley netting eight. Isabella Reisinger led CV with eight kills, while Jordan Thompson had 12 digs and Anna Dravk had 11 assists.

