District 3 Girls Volleyball: Trinity, without Trumpy, sweeps Littlestown in Class 2A semifinal

Trinity’s point of entry into this volleyball postseason — the District 3 semifinals — meant the Shamrocks would jump immediately into a run of quality opponents, single-elimination games, and high-stakes matches.

The defending district and state champs demonstrated Thursday that they are both mentally and physically ready for the challenge, even if they are missing one of their anchors.

The No. 1 Shamrocks rode a strong service game and balanced offensive attack to a 3-0 victory over No. 4 Littlestown in a District 3 Class 2A semifinal at Trinity High School, sweeping the Thunderbolts by scores of 25-13, 25-18, 25-18. The win advances Trinity to Saturday’s district title game, where it will face No. 2 York Catholic at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley.

“We like to use the word ‘grit’ in practice,” Trinity sophomore setter Jess Minnick said. “We never give up, and we push through anything and will persevere to get to our goal. Of course it’s scary to think about your season ending, because none of us want our season to end, but I think it drives us to play even better than we normally do.”

The Shamrocks were able to cruise to the win despite being without senior middle Lauren Trumpy, who will miss the postseason with a torn ACL. Four Trinity players had at least six kills in attempting to make up for Trumpy’s absence.

“That’s been really hard for me, personally,” Trinity senior outside hitter Olivia Zimmerman said. “Lauren has been my best friend since kindergarten, so that has definitely been an adjustment. But we have a deep team. We have people behind people who are ready to play. The key is hard work.”

Littlestown made Trinity put in the work through the first half of both the first two games, but once the Shamrocks clicked, they were off to the races. Trinity led 13-12 after a long run of back-and-forth play in the opening game, and after a sideout on an error, Sammi McAuliffe stepped to the service line for the Shamrocks, and she very nearly finished the game at same place. She and Trinity reeled off another eight straight points to go up 23-12, with outside hitter Adeline Woodward recording three kills and a block as part of the run. It led to a 25-13 win.

The second game followed almost the same script, with Littlestown holding a 14-12 lead after a five-point service run by Kylah Green. But Trinity pulled away late, again thanks in a large part to its service game. Abbey McMullin had a pair of aces as part of a mini-run that helped give the Shamrocks an 18-15 lead, and then Jess Minnick served out a 6-0 run — including a pair of aces — to close out the 25-18 win.

“In all honesty, we always start off really slow,” Trinity libero Ryanne Whiteman said. “That’s been the entire season. Game 1 was Sammi McAuliffe. She just blew it out of the water with her serving. After that it was really just about finding our flow, and playing to win instead of playing to not lose.”

Trinity took control earlier in the third game, with Zimmerman and Woodward combining for five early kills to push the Shamrocks to a 12-8. The lead would never drop below two points, and Trinity soon punched its ticket to the gold-medal match.

Woodward led Trinity with 13 kills, while Zimmerman tallied 12. Five players combined for a whopping 24 aces, with McAuliffe’s 6 leading the way. Whiteman (18 digs) and Heather Seubert (15 digs) paced the defensive effort, and Jess Minnick handed out 29 assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0