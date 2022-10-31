 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
District 3 Girls Volleyball

District 3 Girls Volleyball: Trinity looks to hold serve vs. Delone Catholic in 2A semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Trinity Volleyball 3

Trinity's Adeline Woodward, right, taps the ball over the net past North Catholic's Sydnei Jones, left, during the first set in their 2021 PIAA Class 2A volleyball championship match at Cumberland Valley. 

 Sentinel File

The Trojans topped the Shamrocks for state gold.

The Trinity girls volleyball team has been here before. For the last three years as a matter of fact.

“Here” is the District 3 Class 2A semifinals. The second-seeded Shamrocks host No. 3 Delone Catholic at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Before the first serve, with a berth in the district final on the line, here’s a look at the matchup between the ‘Rocks and Squirettes.

To view the updated District 3 girls volleyball brackets, click here.

No. 3 Delone Catholic (16-3) at No. 2 Trinity (18-2)

How they got here: Trinity had the privilege of a quarterfinal-round bye thanks to locking up the second seed. Delone faced No. 6 Lancaster Catholic in the quarterfinals, sweeping the Crusaders by scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-22.

People are also reading…

What’s next?: The winner advances to the district championship where they’ll square off with either top-ranked York Catholic or No. 5 Bermudian Springs. The championship match is scheduled for Thursday at a time to be announced, with the higher seed hosting.

District 3 Girls Volleyball: 5 local teams qualify for 2022 playoffs
District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley bears down in 4A opening-round sweep of Conestoga Valley

Notes: The Shamrocks’ postseason experience has them on the doorstep of making history. A victory Tuesday gives Trinity the opportunity to become the first Mid-Penn program to capture four district crowns, let alone in four consecutive years. Prior to the postseason, the Shamrocks won 12 of their final 13 regular-season matches. Their two losses on the season came in a pair of 3-2 decisions against Bethlehem Catholic and York Suburban.

The Squirettes took 13 of their last 14 regular-season matches. Delone’s three setbacks came against York Catholic (3-1), Dallastown (3-1) and James Buchanan (3-0). Delone won three straight district titles (2016-18) prior to the Shamrocks’ recent stretch and rank second with 13 championship wins across all District 3 classifications, behind only Hempfield (14).

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News