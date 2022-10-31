District 3 Girls Volleyball: Trinity looks to hold serve vs. Delone Catholic in 2A semifinals

The Trinity girls volleyball team has been here before. For the last three years as a matter of fact.

“Here” is the District 3 Class 2A semifinals. The second-seeded Shamrocks host No. 3 Delone Catholic at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Before the first serve, with a berth in the district final on the line, here’s a look at the matchup between the ‘Rocks and Squirettes.

No. 3 Delone Catholic (16-3) at No. 2 Trinity (18-2)

How they got here: Trinity had the privilege of a quarterfinal-round bye thanks to locking up the second seed. Delone faced No. 6 Lancaster Catholic in the quarterfinals, sweeping the Crusaders by scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-22.

What’s next?: The winner advances to the district championship where they’ll square off with either top-ranked York Catholic or No. 5 Bermudian Springs. The championship match is scheduled for Thursday at a time to be announced, with the higher seed hosting.

Notes: The Shamrocks’ postseason experience has them on the doorstep of making history. A victory Tuesday gives Trinity the opportunity to become the first Mid-Penn program to capture four district crowns, let alone in four consecutive years. Prior to the postseason, the Shamrocks won 12 of their final 13 regular-season matches. Their two losses on the season came in a pair of 3-2 decisions against Bethlehem Catholic and York Suburban.

The Squirettes took 13 of their last 14 regular-season matches. Delone’s three setbacks came against York Catholic (3-1), Dallastown (3-1) and James Buchanan (3-0). Delone won three straight district titles (2016-18) prior to the Shamrocks’ recent stretch and rank second with 13 championship wins across all District 3 classifications, behind only Hempfield (14).