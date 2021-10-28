District 3 Girls Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's resiliency not enough in opening-round loss to Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — When the final ball dropped on the Elizabethtown High School Daubert Gymnasium floor to seal a 3-0 Bears win in the first round of the District 3 Class 4A girls volleyball playoffs, the visiting players from Mechanicsburg didn’t hang their heads low.

There was plenty of emotion, and a few tears were shed, but the Wildcats still felt a sense of pride after clinching the program’s first postseason berth since 2015, an overall 12-6 record, following a 3-11 campaign in 2020, and an unwavering team connection forged over the course of the season.

No. 3-ranked Elizabethtown (17-1), which fell to Lancaster-Lebanon League powerhouse Hempfield Wednesday in the L-L finals, rode its one-two punch of senior captains Sydney Stewart and Kallee Locker, who each eclipsed 300 kills this fall, Thursday night to sweep the No. 14-seeded Wildcats with game scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-14.

HS Girls Volleyball: Mechanicsburg's 'shift of attitude' propels Wildcats into District 3 postseason "My goal has really been to get them to see that every person on the team is important to the team. And I feel I’ve seen that shift a bit in the way that they play together, work together, increasing how hard they're willing to work for each other.” ~ Mechanicsburg coach Kat Marquiss

“Obviously, just from watching, they're a fantastic team, and they have some really great skill,” Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt said of Elizabethtown. “One of our biggest things for us coming into tonight was just playing as a team, playing the hardest we can, and I think that was really important. I think we all left everything we had out on that court. We knew it [could] be our last game, so that was really important for us.”

After shaking off the first-game nerves, Mechanicsburg came out firing on all cylinders in the second, integrating crisp transitions, clean passes and powerful hits to apply pressure on the Bears. Leaning on its senior tandem, specifically Stewart, whose serve troubled the ‘Cats all night, E-town regained its composure and built a four-point cushion at 18-14.

Mechanicsburg held the disadvantage to four at 23-19, aided by a handful of Nutt serves, but two Elizabethtown points, fueled by team communication that resulted in a pair of smooth series, clinched the second set.

Mechanicsburg, despite ultimately dropping the second game, kept it alive on the defensive side as well via dives and a plethora of digs off strong swings from the Bears' front line.

Wildcats head coach Kat Marquiss noted the growth in her crew in the pivotal second game.

“I think there were nerves at the beginning,” Marquiss said, “a couple errors at the beginning, just kind of made them lose their faith in themselves a little bit. But once they figured out that they could do it, that was fun to watch.”

HS Girls Volleyball: A Q&A with Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt Much of Mechanicsburg’s success is due in part to Gracen Nutt, who’s padded the stat sheet in all facets of the game.

At the opening of game three, E-town sprinted to a 7-2 edge behind a 6-0 run. The Wildcats countered the Bears speed and steadiness with clutch dives and digs. However, E-town’s attack proved to be too much to handle, with additional 8-0 spurt earlier in the set, putting the ‘Cats away.

The Bears registered a similar offensive sequence in the first set, which included a 5-0 run. Elizabethtown head coach Karen Eberly said Wednesday’s L-L finals loss to the Warriors provided her squad with an added boost entering Thursday’s bout.

Thursday’s postseason triumph was the Bears' first in three years. The meeting wasn’t the first between the non-conference foes, either, as the L-L Section Two champs dispatched the Wildcats in the 2014 district playoffs in the second round with an identical 3-0 score.

“I definitely think so,” said Eberly, referencing her team’s added spark after Wednesday’s loss to Hempfield. “I mean, we got down 2-0 and had we lost 3-0, I think we would have seen a different team tonight. But to come back on them and win the next two and then go to the fifth game, definitely gave us momentum, a little drive.”

While the book closes on Mechanicsburg’s season, the Wildcats have a bulk of memories and lessons to carry with them.

Thursday night’s battle was the players' first district postseason experience as a group. Nutt finished the opening-round match with a team-high 12 kills, coupled with six digs. Courtney Foose set up her teammates consistently across the three sets, recording 17 assists.

The cohesion the Wildcats shared on the court across their 17 regular-season matches proved to pay dividends.

“It's an unexplainable feeling,” Nutt said. “Obviously, I've known what postseason’s like from basketball, but I've never felt it for volleyball and being able to come here against the odds, against a great team, for the first time in a long time, for Mechanicsburg, it just felt great. I know we all wanted this one really bad and it was probably a little bit hard to get, obviously, but I think we all just really wanted this, and we fought as hard as we could.”

“I think they did a really great job. That's really all I can say,” Marquiss said. “I'm just so proud of them.”

