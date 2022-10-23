District 3 Girls Volleyball: Local storylines to dig into ahead of 1st-round first serves

The echo of volleys and sneakers squeaking on the hardwood will permeate high school gymnasiums Tuesday when the District 3 girls volleyball postseason gets underway with first-round action.

Five local squads are in the playoff mix and eye a deep postseason run. Ahead of the first serve Tuesday, here are some local storylines to follow.

A bunch of cool ‘Cats

Under the direction of head coach Kathryn Marquiss, Mechanicsburg has seen a shift of attitude the last two years on the hardwood, as the Wildcats clinched their second straight trip to the playoffs this season.

The Wildcats, recent winners of the Mid-Penn Keystone, dominated their competition this fall and forged a 15-1 record. Among the 15 wins were 12 sweeps, including 11 in division play, and a 14-match winning streak. Leading Mechanicsburg is senior outside hitter and Shippensburg commit Gracen Nutt — who registered her 500th career kill in an Oct. 10 match against Lower Dauphin — as well as senior libero Jayden Eager and junior setter Courtney Foose.

Mechanicsburg holds the No. 9 seed in the Class 4A bracket and visits No. 8 Dallastown (15-5) Tuesday at 7 p.m.

First-year success

Big Spring and Boiling Springs have developed a heated rivalry across all sports but the one commonality they share on the volleyball court is a pair of rookie head coaches. Big Spring’s Samantha Webber and Boiling Springs’ Erin Lutz have guided their outfits to the 3A postseason this fall in their first year on the bench.

The Bulldogs hold the higher seed of the “Spring” namesakes, and are ranked 13th. As the No. 13 seed, and after stringing together a 10-6 regular season, Big Spring hits the road to face No. 4 and undefeated Northern Lebanon (14-0) Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs collected six sweeps this season and are headed by setter Chloe Hagenbuch, middle hitter Camryn Madden and outside hitter Kira Eisenberg.

Meanwhile, Boiling Springs captured the final and No. 16 entry into the 3A tournament following 10-7 regular season. The Bubblers are pitted against top-seeded and unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim (16-0) Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the road. Boiling Springs’ 10 triumphs included seven sweeps, which were spearheaded by setter Olivia Hollen, outside hitter Ella Kilko and middle hitter Jillian Strine.

It’s hard to take down Trinity

The Mid-Penn’s most successful program in recent years, Trinity angles for its fourth straight district title in the 2A bracket. If the Shamrocks accomplish the feat, they’d become the conference’s first team to claim four district crowns.

But before Trinity attempts to climb the ladder, it has plenty of time to prepare after receiving a quarterfinal-round bye as the No. 2 seed. Head coach Jon Barrick’s group, after graduating a slew of seniors, compiled an 18-2 regular season, which was made up of 15 sweeps. The ‘Rocks are headlined by an experienced junior class, which includes setter Jess Minnick, outside hitters Adeline Woodward and Abigail McMullin, middle hitters Sammi McAuliffe and Melissa Zack and libero Jesslyn Ross.

Trinity isn’t slated to play until the Nov. 1 semifinals where it’ll host the winner of No. 6 Lancaster Catholic (9-6) and No. 3 Delone Catholic (15-3).

Taking flight

No. 7 Cumberland Valley (8-3) has little time to rest its proverbial wings, as the Eagles welcome Lancaster-Lebanon power and No. 10-ranked Conestoga Valley (11-3) to the Eagle Dome Tuesday for a 7 p.m. showdown.

The Eagles navigated a grueling Commonwealth slate this fall and emerged as co-division champs with an 8-2 mark. CV enters the district 4A tournament looking to rebound from three losses across its last five matches. Prior to small slump, the Eagles built a 6-0 start.

Like the Shamrocks, head coach Caitlin Bodek and staff graduated a strong senior class from a year ago but have reloaded with another wave of prolific upperclassmen. Guiding the Eagles is a quartet of seniors in setter Kate Berra, outside hitters Eliette Whittaker and Avah Lee and middle hitter Teaguen Reynolds.