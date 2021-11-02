District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley sweeps Conestoga Valley, books trip to fifth straight semifinals

The Cumberland Valley girls volleyball team plays a game in practice where you have to score two points in order to earn one.

Trailing 8-1 to No. 8-seeded Conestoga Valley (11-5) in Game 3 of the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome, the No. 1-ranked Eagles (14-1) integrated their practice mentality to mount a full-fledged third set comeback, which included a 16-point service run from Jordan Thompson, to complete the 25-11 Game 3 win and 3-0 sweeping of the visiting Buckskins.

The win not only vaults the Eagles to their fifth consecutive district semifinals but it also booked them a direct flight to the PIAA State Championships.

Cumberland Valley took games 1 and 2 by scores of 25-18 and 25-21.

“I saw them really come together and play district volleyball,” Cumberland Valley head coach Caitlin Bodek said of her team. “I was a little concerned after the way we played against Cedar Cliff, but I knew we were going to step up and play our game. And we said that the whole game. I was really proud of the way they played.”

Similar to Game 3, the Buckskins jetted to early advantages in the first two sets to put the Eagles on the hot seat. However, the homestanding Eagles stimulated their attack as each set marched on, picking up steam around the midpoint of each game. Senior Izzy Reisinger, who finished the quarterfinal bout with 22 kills, drowned Conestoga Valley with powerful swings that were near impossible to return.

The Buckskins held a 9-6 edge in the first before Reisinger started finding rhythm in her hits. Behind three kills, Reisinger helped tie the first set at 15, later tacking on another pair en route to the Game 1 victory. The Eagles crisp passes, smooth transitions and on-the-move assists fueled much of the cohesion.

Conestoga Valley didn’t have any gas left in the collective tank by the time the Eagles were within five points at the back end of each game.

“I especially worked with my setters,” Reisinger said. “I’m doing a faster outside set, making the blockers think twice and then I’m able to hit across through that seam. The setters really stepped up tonight, and I was able to really put the ball away.”

Game 2 followed a uniform pattern with the Buckskins eking out an early 4-3 lead, aided by Cumberland Valley errors. But by eighth Eagle point, Cumberland Valley was back in business and eventually soared to a four-point cushion at 18-14. Conestoga Valley countered with a 5-0 spurt of its own to draw even at 19 off dinks and dunks.

But Cumberland Valley’s Abby Ziegler rid of any comeback chance, engineering a 4-0 service run to cinch the Game 2 win. Thompson’s 16-0 spurt, coupled with a late 7-0 push, slammed the door on the Buckskins.

“That was a lot for me,” Thompson said with a smile of her service run. “I mean, just all the energy from our team, I was just feeding off of it the whole time, and they were hyping me up, so I just kept going. But the other team did a great job. It was a great game.”

The Eagles return to their home floor Thursday to host No. 4 Wilson, which topped No. 12 Exeter Township 3-1 Tuesday night.

After last week’s first-round scare against No. 16 Cedar Cliff, the Eagles keyed on restoring the momentum and playing their style of game that crowned them Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division champions and locked up the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.

“Our theme for this season, and the girls are sick of me talking about, is if we control the ball on our side, we can hang with anybody,” Bodek said. “So, we did that tonight. We controlled the ball on our side, we got our serves and we played smart, aggressive volleyball, and that was kind of the name of our game.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

