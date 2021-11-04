District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley rattles off three straight set wins, downs Wilson 3-1 in semifinals

Cumberland Valley could’ve crumbled under the pressure, simply bowed out and lost all its faith.

But the Eagles didn’t. They play a different breed of volleyball. “Never” is a word that eludes their team huddle.

“One thing I really love about this team,” CV head coach Caitlin Bodek said, “is we don’t do the roller coaster ride. We don’t do ups and downs. We’re pretty even keeled.”

After jetting to a 9-2 start in Game 1, Wilson (18-2) slowly began to mount its comeback, throwing an unrelenting and mixed arsenal the Eagles way. That arsenal sparked an eventual 18-4 run and pocketed a first set 26-24 win for the Bulldogs.

Staring down the 1-0 disadvantage, Cumberland Valley (15-1) pieced together three straight hard-fought sets behind the fast-swinging arm of senior Izzy Reisinger, who eclipsed 30 kills, to collect game wins of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-18 and oust the No. 4-seeded Bulldogs 3-1 in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals Thursday night at the Eagle Dome.

The triumph now pegs the Eagles against reigning 4A district champion Hempfield in the district final bout Saturday at 3 p.m. at Dallastown High School.

“I think if we’re being challenged or being pushed around, we’re responding in a positive way,” Bodek said. “We’re not backing down to anybody. And I think we have to continue to have that confidence and attitude.”

As if mirroring their opponent’s first-set performance, the Eagles found themselves in a quick 10-3 hole in Game 2. Senior Jordan Thompson, who formulated a 16-0 service run in Tuesday’s quarterfinal match, put the throttle down for an 8-0 service run later in the set, shooting CV to a 21-19 lead. Keying on smooth transitions and defensive stops at the net, Lindsay Ferguson’s block at match point evened the match at one.

Trading blows and offensive sequences in the early portion of Game 3, the Eagles prompted another late surge — a 5-0 spurt — to cling to a 21-16 lead. Reisinger made sure to put the game away, though, slamming a kill in the teeth of the Bulldog defense to claim the 25-17 set win and complete an additional 5-0 run.

Reisinger’s communication with her setters was on full display across the four-game bow. Her powerful hits came from every direction of the court whether it was charging in from the back line, swinging in from the side or simply tapping the ball at the net.

“Once I get a kill, Reisinger said, “it gives me energy and the setters much more confidence to get better sets. And when I get a kill, I can see exactly where that was and be like, ‘OK that works,’ and hit it there and then they adjust.”

CV pulled away in the heat of the fourth set thanks to another Thompson 6-0 service run at 19-13. But refusing to go quietly, Wilson lit the fuse to crawl within three at 20-17. At 21-18, the Eagles secured its bid to the district championship with a match-clinching 5-0 spurt. Abby Ziegler served up the final kill.

Wilson’s ability, dictated by the trio of Bintou Sissoho, Airyanna Kline and Kassidy Means, to stand tall at the net caused trouble for the CV defense. The Bulldogs’ tall-framed outfit consistently delivered knee-buckling swings and a bulk of blocks.

“We did not want this to be our last home game,” Thompson said, “so we wanted to push hard and keep fighting. We knew they were gonna come in big, but we weren’t gonna give up without a fight.”

Saturday’s visit to the district final isn’t the Eagles first waltz. CV walked away with the district crown in 2018. Wilson falls to the third-place match against Elizabethtown, a 3-0 loser to the Black Knights Thursday.

The one guarantee, aside from carrying the prior experience, is the Eagles will take one point at a time. It’s been a team mantra over the course of the season.

It’s the mantra that helped them battle back against the Bulldogs Thursday night.

“I saw great energy,” said Bodek, on what her team displayed. “We knew this was gonna be one of our bigger challenges that we were going to run into because Wilson is big, and they’re strong, and they’re fast. So, we knew that we had to celebrate every point because we were working for every single point. And we knew if we maintained our energy, we had the crowd, and so we knew we could ride that wave through the game.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

