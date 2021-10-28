District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley holds off Cedar Cliff to advance to quarterfinals

Very few people expect or believe a 16th seed can knock off a top seed in any sport in the playoffs, and it didn’t happen in the District 3 Class 4A girls volleyball playoffs Thursday. Cedar Cliff battled and battled and took Cumberland Valley to four games, each right down to the wire, but the Eagles prevailed in a 3-1 final with game scores of 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, and 25-21 at the Eagle Dome.

The win moves the Eagles into the quarterfinal round where they will host eighth-seeded Conestoga Valley Tuesday at 7 pm. Conestoga Valley swept Manheim Township 3-0 tonight.

“We played them twice this year, and they improved each time,” Eagle coach Caitlin Bodek said of Cedar Cliff. “We expected a good game tonight. I think it is ironic that they are the 16th seed, because they can play with anybody under that.”

The Colts (7-8) just simply gave the Eagles everything they had and more. They led late in every game, but a couple of plays that could have gone either way ended up determining the outcome.

Cumberland Valley (13-1) held five-point leads twice in the opening game, but the Colts kept responding. Cedar Cliff cut the Eagle lead to 23-21, but an Izzy Reisinger kill and an Eagle dink ended the first game.

“They had a huge block on Reisinger, and we had to play smarter,” said Bodek. “When we play Cedar Cliff, we just have to have the mindset the ball is coming back because they keep the ball alive."

Cedar Cliff led 13-10 in game two, but a six-point service run by Abby Zeigler, put the Eagles on top. The Eagles extended their lead to 21-15, but the Colts rallied again to cut the deficit to 23-21. A net call and a Zeigler dink ended the game for the Eagles.

Cedar Cliff trailed by four or five points, but rallied to tie the game at 17. The Colts did a great job of keeping balls alive, thanks to the efforts of Vivien Cavataio, Ava Rusignuolo, and Madi Bogovic among others. Blocking by Kathryn Sansom, Meghan Schaeder, and Katie Quesenberry kept Reisinger and the other Eagle hitters off target.

Cumberland Valley dropped the final two points on long hits trying to go over the block.

The Eagles led by five points three different times in the fourth game, but again the Colts wouldn’t go away. At 17-15, Reisinger had three kills and a block for points and a 21-16 lead.

Ryan Kaercher and Rosignuolo had kills to keep the Colts in the game. A final hit by Bogovic appeared to touch an Eagle player going out of bounds. The official changed her mind twice after each team argued with her and Begovic she finally said the ball didn’t touch an Eagle player, thus ending the game.

“We didn’t find out we even made the playoffs until Friday night, so we had nothing to lose,” said Colts coach Ann McGinnis. “Our kids gave it everything tonight. We were definitely ready for it, up to the challenge and we knew we were up to the challenge. We were very happy with the way we played. Our blocking was so good tonight. We were playing so many young kids, so we will be heard from again. During several rotations, we had no seniors on the floor.”

Reisinger had a good all-around game with 21 kills and 15 digs, and two blocks. Jordan Thompson was solid with 40 digs, and Anna Dravk and Kate Berra led the Eagles with 22 and 11 assists. Abby Ziegler had eight kills and five aces.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0