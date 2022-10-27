District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley falls to Central York in straight sets in 4A quarterfinals

The Cumberland Valley girls volleyball team challenged Central York in the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals Thursday night, but the Panthers outlasted the Eagles at home, winning in straight sets by scores of 25-13, 28-26 and 25-21.

Senior Avah Lee led CV with eight kills, Kate Berra distributed 17 assists and Alaina Ceo collected 15 digs in the defeat. Ceo added a team-high four aces to her performance while Tessa Lee recorded three blocks. The Eagles finished their 2022 season at 9-4.

Central York (13-1) secured a PIAA tournament berth with the win and advances to Tuesday’s semifinals opposite Wilson, which upset Elizabethtown 3-1 in another quarterfinal match Thursday.