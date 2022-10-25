District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley bears down in 4A opening-round sweep of Conestoga Valley

The road to the PIAA state volleyball championships for Cumberland Valley started at Cumberland Valley Tuesday night and could end at the Eagle Dome in November when the state holds the finals at the Dome. The Eagles held off a very tough and talented Conestoga Valley Buckskin team in a sweep — 25-22, 29-27 and 26-24.

Seventh seed Cumberland Valley (9-3) was attempting to right the ship after dropping three of its last five matches after a 6-0 start. The Eagles will move on to the second round Thursday at second seed Central York.

No. 10 seed Conestoga Valley (10-4) entered the playoffs after a tough Lancaster-Lebanon League season battling the likes of top seed Hempfield and 12th seed Penn Manor.

Leading 2-0 through two sets, the Eagles had to outlast the Buckskins in Game 3 as both teams continued their efforts on the defensive side, keeping balls alive and getting up on blocks.

“There were times we really thought we had points, only to watch the ball come back over the net,” CV senior setter Kate Berra said. “They were tough defensively and we just had to keep playing and get the ball over the net. I try to look quickly at the defense to see where the hole is and try to spread the ball around. Tonight, Avah Lee was hot, and I kept tying to get her the ball. It is nice when we have so many hitters to share the ball.”

The two teams played back-and-forth volleyball with long rallies, good hitting, and blocking in Game 1. The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead only to watch the Buckskins rally to tie at 5-5 and 6-6. The Eagles led the rest of the way on their way to a 25-22 victory. Kate Berra did a solid job of setting the ball to her hitters for points.

Conestoga Valley came out early in Game 2 and led 5-2. The Eagles rallied to take a 10-8 lead and the game went back and forth with each team leading by one or two points. Teaguen Reynolds was huge for the Eagles as a middle hitter.

The game got to 23-22 Conestoga Valley behind the hitting of Madison Williams. A net serve tied the game at 23. An Avah Lee kill tied the game at 24, but a net ball gave the Buckskins the lead at 25-24. Another Lee kill tied the game at 25. The visitors led 27-26 with Rhiannon Henry on the serve. Kate Berra pushed a dink into an empty spot for a point to tie and then an Eliette Whitaker rip and a net ball gave the Eagles the 29-27 win to take a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles led the third contest most of the way. They led 16-12 but the Buckskins battled back to tie at 16, prompting an Eagle timeout. Reynolds took a Berra set and buried it. Two Avah Lee hits and a Berra ace gave the Eagles a bit of breathing room at 22-19. The Buckskins battled back to tie the game at 24.

Two kills by Kilee Kuhlman and Reynolds finally put the Buckskins away and moved the Eagles on.

“I am OK when we make mistakes when we are being aggressive,” said Eagle coach Caitlin Bodek. “We did a good job of moving the ball around and Kate (Berra) was outstanding tonight. We certainly have a different team from last year with more pieces to use. We play better when Teaguen (Reynolds) is involved in the middle.”

“I am so proud of the kids and their effort tonight,” Buckskin coach Devin Moore said. “We are not the tallest team so we have to make up for it with heart and effort. One point here or there, and we could have been looking at a different outcome.”

Other 4A action

Dallastown 3, Mechanicsburg 1: Mechanicsburg took the first set, but Dallastown punched back and rattled off three straight game victories to take a 3-1 first-round decision by scores of 25-27, 25-12, 25-20 and 25-17. Dallastown advances to face top-seeded Hempfield in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

In the loss, senior Gracen Nutt led Mechanicsburg with 17 kills while Jayden Eager collected a team-leading 23 digs. Junior setter Courtney Foose distributed 31 assists. Mechanicsburg finished the season at 14-2.