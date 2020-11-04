 Skip to main content
District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley advances after Palmyra forced to forfeit
District 3 Girls Volleyball

District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley advances after Palmyra forced to forfeit

CV CD Volleyball 5.JPG (copy)

Cumberland Valley's Izzy Reisinger in a game Oct. 5 against Central Dauphin. The Eagles will play in Saturday's District 3 semifinals after quarterfinal opponent Palmyra forfeited.

 Sentinel file

Cumberland Valley's girls volleyball team is moving on to the District 3 Class 4A semifinals without having played a set.

Their quarterfinals opponent, Palmyra, is out. The No. 4 Cougars, who are the reigning PIAA Class 3A champion, forfeited Thursday's match "due to health and safety issues," District 3 tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

No additional information was available from the district or Palmyra, including if the decision is coronavirus related. 

That means the fifth-seeded Eagles (10-3) will wait for Saturday's semifinals, when they will face the winner of No. 8 Elizabethtown (12-2) and No. 1 Hempfield (12-0). The higher-seeded team will host that match.

Palmyra (9-2) won last year's state 3A championship over Southern Lehigh 3-1, the first in program history.

Palmyra's field hockey team (10-2) is also in the district playoffs, the top seed in Class 2A. 

A handful of teams across nearly every fall sport have already been forced to drop out of the District 3 playoffs before they began or forfeit matchups once the brackets were set.

Harrisburg football forfeited less than five hours after the brackets were finalized. And Warwick girls soccer also forfeited this week. Boiling Springs field hockey and Veritas Academy girls volleyball were forced to withdraw from the playoffs before the brackets were finalized over the weekend.

1 of 9

