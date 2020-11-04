District 3 Girls Volleyball: Cumberland Valley advances after Palmyra forced to forfeit

Cumberland Valley's girls volleyball team is moving on to the District 3 Class 4A semifinals without having played a set.

Their quarterfinals opponent, Palmyra, is out. The No. 4 Cougars, who are the reigning PIAA Class 3A champion, forfeited Thursday's match "due to health and safety issues," District 3 tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

No additional information was available from the district or Palmyra, including if the decision is coronavirus related.

That means the fifth-seeded Eagles (10-3) will wait for Saturday's semifinals, when they will face the winner of No. 8 Elizabethtown (12-2) and No. 1 Hempfield (12-0). The higher-seeded team will host that match.

Palmyra (9-2) won last year's state 3A championship over Southern Lehigh 3-1, the first in program history.

Palmyra's field hockey team (10-2) is also in the district playoffs, the top seed in Class 2A.

A handful of teams across nearly every fall sport have already been forced to drop out of the District 3 playoffs before they began or forfeit matchups once the brackets were set.