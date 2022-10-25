District 3 Girls Volleyball: Big Spring's energy, belief surfaces in 3A 1st-round loss to Northern Lebanon

FREDERICKSBURG — Chloe Hagenbuch let out a resounding “yes” every time a Big Spring girls volleyball serve cleared the net.

The visiting and No. 13-seeded Bulldogs stepped foot in the Northern Lebanon gymnasium Tuesday night with the energy high and with the belief that they could test a No. 4-ranked Vikings squad that went undefeated in its regular season.

Big Spring brought its bark to the Lebanon County school but the Vikings weathered the Bulldogs’ resiliency and energy and escaped with a 3-0 sweep in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-18. The victory, which was the Vikings’ first district win in program history, advances Northern Lebanon to Thursday’s quarterfinals opposite No. 6 James Buchanan, a 3-2 winner over Middletown.

“They came in really focused, and I’m really proud,” Big Spring head coach Samantha Webber said. “There were times where we were down by more points than we would’ve liked, and they stayed composed and they weren’t worried about the score so much, which sometimes you struggle with. So, I’m really proud of that tonight. We kind of just focused on our side and the things you control. Unfortunately, it wasn’t in our favor, but I think we did a good job controlling our side.”

Big Spring’s (10-7) composure and energy began to surface in the second set. After a first set where the Vikings controlled the tempo and capitalized on the visitors’ mistakes, the Bulldogs buckled down.

Northern Lebanon (15-1) sprinted to a 7-2 advantage in Game 2 before the Bulldogs righted the ship and responded with an 8-3 stretch to tie the set at 10 apiece. The teams traded swings across the next 14 points where Northern Lebanon held a 24-23 lead. The Vikings prevailed with a Big Spring service error.

“We definitely had to battle,” Northern Lebanon head coach Joe Mengel said. “We definitely had to put the work in the second (set) and the third, and they just didn’t give up. They were here last year, and they know what it’s to get sent home in the first round. We’re really fighting to get as far as we possibly can this year.”

Errors were what hampered the Bulldogs. From service errors, to carrying and net violations and even communication miscues, it allowed the Vikings to stay one step ahead of Big Spring.

“Unfortunately, our errors got the best of us,” Webber said. “We had a lot of errors every set. I think each set they improved on minimizing their errors, but overall, they played one heck of a game. I’m proud of them. They pushed through. They found the open shots. They stopped the players they were supposed to stop. Everything I asked for, they did.”

As in the second set, Big Spring challenged the Vikings in Game 3. The Bulldogs strung together a 10-8 advantage at the start only to have the Vikings break off a 4-0 run and take the lead at 12-10. Big Spring reciprocated with a 6-1 spree until the teams reached the 16-16 mark.

Powered by the right arm of senior Sam White, Northern Lebanon compiled a 9-2 run down the stretch to oust the Bulldogs. White recorded 15 kills to lead the Vikings while Kira Eiseneberg banked 10 to pace Big Spring. Zaida Moore also registered five blocks in the loss.

“They just they battle,” Mengel said of Big Spring. “Same thing we did, and they didn’t give up. We want that in a team. We don’t want teams to roll over, and we like the competition.”