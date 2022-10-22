District 3 Girls Volleyball: 5 local teams qualify for 2022 playoffs

The 2022 District 3 girls volleyball playoff brackets were finalized Saturday morning, and five Sentinel-area squads have earned a spot in the postseason dance.
Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg will vie in the Class 4A contingent, Big Spring and Boiling Springs punched their ticket in the 3A field and Trinity is the lone 2A representative.
First serve on first-round matchups begins Tuesday. Below is a look into each local matchup with locations, times and notes.
For the complete District 3 brackets, click
here. Class 4A Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Final, Nov. 3.
Number of teams that qualified: 16 First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 9 Mechanicsburg at No. 9 Dallastown, Dallastown High School, 7 p.m.; No. 10 Conestoga Valley at No. 7 Cumberland Valley, Eagle Dome, 7 p.m. Notes: The Wildcats are red-hot entering the district tournament, riding a 14-match winning streak. Mechanicsburg captured the Mid-Penn Keystone title and pieced together a 15-1 record, only dropping an early-season meeting to No. 11 South Western. … The Eagles are on a different path heading into the playoffs, having lost three of their last five matches. CV claimed a share of the Commonwealth crown during the regular season and finished with an 8-3 record. Class 3A Schedule: First round, Tuesday; Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Final, Nov. 3. Number of teams that qualified: 16 First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 16 Boiling Springs at No. 1 Greencastle-Antrim, Greencastle-Antrim High School, 7 p.m.; No. 13 Big Spring at No. 4 Northern Lebanon, Northern Lebanon High School, 7 p.m. Notes: The Bubblers, after moving up from 2A, secured the final playoff spot in their 3A debut campaign. Nine of Boiling Springs’ 10 wins during the regular season stemmed from four- and five-match winning streaks. The Blue Devils have a seasonlong winning streak of their own, having forged an astounding 16-0 mark to this point of the year. … The Bulldogs return to the district playoffs after clinching a spot in last year’s tournament. Under the direction of first-year head coach Samantha Webber, Big Spring compiled a 10-6 record. Like the Bubblers, the Bulldogs face an undefeated Vikings squad (14-0). Class 2A Schedule: Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Final, Nov. 3. Number of teams that qualified: 6 Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: N/A Semifinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 6 Lancaster Catholic or No. 3 Delone Catholic at No. 2 Trinity. Notes: The Shamrocks, after receiving a quarterfinal-round bye, begin their quest for a fourth straight district title in the semifinals Nov. 1. A quarterfinal matchup between the Crusaders and Squires will decide Trinity’s opponent. Class A Schedule: Quarterfinals, Thursday; Semifinals, Nov. 1; Final, Nov. 3. Number of teams that qualified: 8 Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: N/A Notes: Mount Calvary Christian, after forging a 16-3 regular season, holds the top seed in the bracket.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
