District 3 Boys Volleyball: Tyler Quinn 'digs in,' captains Cumberland Valley to 3A quarterfinal win over Hempfield

When the Hempfield boys volleyball team opened its District 3 Class 3A play Thursday, the team braced for title defense.

The No. 6–seeded Black Knights and reigning district 3A champions passed their opening-round test Thursday, surviving No. 11 Red Lion 3-2.

However, in the quarterfinal round Saturday, matched up against No. 3-ranked Cumberland Valley, defense belonged to the host Eagles, and more specifically, junior libero Tyler Quinn.

Hempfield peppered the Eagles with strong swings and challenged at the net. But when called upon, Quinn absorbed the Black Knights’ attempted kills, rounded up his share of digs and kept volleys alive for the Eagles. Quinn’s defensive effort — teamed with an offensive battery led by senior Jared Johnson — provided CV the slight edge in a toe-to-toe slugfest and steered the Eagles to a 3-1 victory Saturday at the Eagle Dome.

Following a Game 1 25-19 win for Hempfield, the Eagles nabbed the next three sets by scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-22.

“We came out the first set a little slow,” Quinn said, “but then coming into the second, third, fourth, everyone realized we needed to pull it together a little bit, and we came together really well as a team and decided to fight it out. And it worked out for us in the end.”

Similar to its first-round match against State College Thursday, Cumberland Valley (15-2) struggled to find its footing early Saturday, as the Black Knights forged a comfortable 7-1 and 13-5 lead in the first set. Working out the kinks, the Eagles charged back and sliced the deficit to five at 17-12 to apply some pressure.

Hempfield (13-3) was able to hang on for the Game 1 win despite the late CV surge. Lack of communication and allowing balls to drop in the holes of their defense plagued the Eagles at the start.

“We did not come out of the gate real well,” CV head coach Terry Ranck said, “and they had a lot of momentum in set one. We kind of chipped away at the end of it, cut it to a four or five point game, and then we just kind of found a rhythm.”

With their talons sharpened, the Eagles dug in over the ensuing three sets. In Game 2, CV drew some distance from the Black Knights at 16-13 and later 23-20. Hempfield strung together a 3-0 run to level the score at 23-23, but the Eagles punched across the closing two points, the game-deciding tally coming on a Brennen Levis kill.

The Eagles’ re-tuned their offensive sequences across Sets 2-4 with several kills set up by Thomas Smith and capped off by Johnson. Quinn also revitalized the CV defense, laying out for loose balls and reading Hempfield’s jump fakes on sets to near perfection.

Quinn finished Saturday’s quarterfinal match with a match-high 34 digs while Smith collected a memorizing 55 assists and Johnson buried 34 kills. The Eagles also stuffed 11 swings at the net, nearly matching the Black Knights’ unofficial 13.

“People take the libero position for granted,” Ranck said of Quinn, “like everybody thinks that all they do is pass, but he controlled things. …Tyler's just been chipping away, chipping away and worked hard during the offseason, and he's starting to make a name for himself.”

“Mostly their middles,” Quinn said of the main challenge Hempfield presented, “they have really good middles. They are good at running them, moving them around the court, so once we kind of put a block on them, that really helped us a lot.”

Games 3 and 4 fell into a similar pattern with neither assembly bending nor breaking. The Eagles and Black Knights traded runs in both sets with minimal separation handed to either side. In Game 3, CV scaled a comeback at 23-21, molding together a 4-0 burst to clinch the win.

Meanwhile, Game 4 consisted of 10 ties. The Eagles eventually gained the high ground at 23-20 and put away the match at 25-22.

“They’re phenomenal,” Ranck said of Hempfield. “It was really good on both sides of the ball, and they were big. They controlled the net a lot better than I remember during the season, so kudos to them, but it just required us to cover and play defense and just keep going at them. It was a lot of fun. We haven't done that yet all year.”

Saturday’s triumph advances CV to the semifinals scheduled for Tuesday, where the Eagles draw No. 2 Palmyra on the Cougars’ home floor at 7 p.m. Palmyra dispatched No. 10 Northeastern 3-0 Saturday by decisions of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-15.

Saturday’s win also secured the Eagles an automatic bid to the PIAA state tournament. The ticket to states provided an immediate wave of relief.

“With all the stuff we've been through this year,” Ranck said, “it (the state berth) just makes it a little bit of icing on the cake. Not all the icing yet, but it's most of it.”

Class 2A

Lower Dauphin 3, Northern 0: The Polar Bears' season came to an end Saturday in the District 3 2A quarterfinals in a 3-0 defeat to Lower Dauphin. The Falcons swept Northern (9-9) by scores of 25-11, 26-24 and 25-16.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.