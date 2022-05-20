District 3 Boys Volleyball: Previewing Cumberland Valley, Northern's quarterfinal matches

After sweeps in the first round of the District 3 playoffs Thursday, the Cumberland Valley and Northern boys volleyball teams advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.

In Class 3A, the Eagles return to the Eagle Dome to host Hempfield while the Polar Bears travel to top-seeded Lower Dauphin in the 2A bracket.

Below is a look at CV and Northern’s quarterfinal matchups:

Class 3A

No. 6 Hempfield (13-2) at No. 3 Cumberland Valley (15-2)

Site and time: Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School, 1 p.m.

How they got here: Cumberland Valley rattled off a 3-0 sweep against State College Thursday by scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-22. Red Lion took Hempfield to a fifth set Thursday, but fell in the match-deciding game. The Black Knights won 3-2 by decisions of 21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25 and 15-7.

Notes: A victory for either team automatically qualifies them for the PIAA state tournament. The winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal will meet the winner of No. 2 Palmyra and No. 7 Central York/No. 10 Northeastern in the semifinals — Central York and Northeastern match up Friday at 7 p.m. to conclude the district 3A first-round slate.

Hempfield is the defending District 3A champion.

Class 2A

No. 9 Northern (9-8) at No. 1 Lower Dauphin (16-1)

Site and time: Saturday at Lower Dauphin High School, 1 p.m.

How they got here: Like the Eagles, the Polar Bears recorded a 3-0 sweep Thursday, defeating Berks Catholic on the road with scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20. The Falcons received a first-round bye as the top seed in the tournament.

Notes: Unlike the 3A field, a victory Saturday and a trip to the semifinals doesn’t guarantee a seat in the state 2A tournament. The top three teams — compared to the top four in 3A — qualify for states. Saturday's victor draws the winner of No. 4 Garden Spot and No. 5 York Catholic in the semifinals.

Lower Dauphin is the defending state and D3 champion.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

