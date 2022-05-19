District 3 Boys Volleyball: Governor Mifflin edges Mechanicsburg in high-intense 3A first-round match

The roar from the Mechanicsburg boys volleyball crowd was so loud, the Wildcats couldn’t hear their names called over the public address system during introductions.

Throughout its District 3 Class 3A first-round matchup against Governor Mifflin at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome Thursday, the Mechanicsburg bench mirrored the passion and intensity of the Wildcat faithful, sparking cheers and chants, banging on the underside of the Dome bleachers and feeding energy into teammates battling it out on the hardwood.

“We’re a loud team,” Mechanicsburg head coach Jacob Heck said. “They’re excited to play, they love playing, and you can hear it from our bench and our JV guys.”

But a plucky Mustang outfit matched the ‘Cats’ intensity. Governor Mifflin keyed on diving for 50-50 balls, slamming its share of thunderous kills and testing the Wildcats at the net with blocks.

With the intensity between the pair of contenders equal, the Mustangs outlasted the Wildcats by a 15-12 score in a decisive Game 5, clinching the match with an overall 3-2 win. In addition to its Game 5 victory, Governor Mifflin pocketed triumphs in Games 2 and 4 at 32-30 and 25-19. Mechanicsburg captured Sets 1 and 3 behind 25-23 and 26-24 victories.

“We fought really hard, and we had a lot of good plays on offense,” Heck said. “It just was a super, high intense match, and we just couldn't hold it out. We had them, I felt in the beginning, but that one game that just kind of stretched into the later points is really what killed us. It was a bummer to lose the game after it pushed past 25 points, so it kind of took the team out of us.”

That “one game” was the second set. Mechanicsburg (12-5) clung to a 21-18 edge in the closing points before the Mustangs rounded up the troops and tied the game at 22-22. The teams bartered leads back-and-forth until the 30-point mark where the Mustangs put the game away with two straight points, the deciding point coming on a Tyler Knoop serve.

Mechanicsburg countered with a spirited comeback of its own in Game 3. Trailing 24-22, The Wildcats constructed a 4-0 run and scaled a 26-24 victory. Runs proved to be a signature for the Wildcats Thursday as 4-0 and 5-0 spurts in Game 1 spearheaded their opening set win.

Governor Mifflin (12-5) outmatched the ‘Cats in Game 4 and seized the momentum. Mechanicsburg never trailed more than six points in the set, but couldn’t find its offensive stroke, either, to chip into the Mustang lead.

“I think we played some of our best volleyball today,” Mechanicsburg’s Tyler Hoke said. “Governor Mifflin, they got some real good offense on their side, and we struggled with a few things. Overall, we played one of the best games we could have, though.”

Governor Mifflin draws top-seeded and unbeaten Central Dauphin in the quarterfinal round Saturday on the Rams’ home court. Central Dauphin hasn’t lost a set this spring.

The Wildcats, who qualified for the district tournament for the first time since 2018, still walked off the Eagle Dome hardwood with their heads held high despite the tight defeat.

“We finally have reached a point where we have a real good, full program,” Heck said, “and so there was just a lot of depth, and if one guy was having a bad night, we had two other guys who’d fill in, and they really work well together as a team. They're constantly pushing each other to be better, and they worked hard all year-round.”

“We play dirty, we get everything off the ground,” Hoke said, “and we try our best. It’s a shame it couldn't fall in our favor in the end.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

