The District 3 boys volleyball postseason advances to the semifinal round Tuesday, and Cumberland Valley stands alone locally in the quest for a gold medal.

The Eagles welcome Cedar Crest to the Eagle Dome Tuesday for a Class 3A semifinal at 7 p.m.

Attached is a look at the matchup.

No. 5 Cedar Crest (16-3) at No. 1 Cumberland Valley (16-0)

How they got here: Cedar Crest maneuvered its way to the semifinals with wins over Central Dauphin and Northeastern. The Falcons ousted the Rams 3-1 in first-round play before sweeping the Bobcats in a quarterfinal. CV was awarded a first-round bye as the top seed and swept Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Carlisle in the quarterfinals.

What’s next?: The winner advances to Thursday’s district championship opposite No. 2 Warwick or No. 3 Central York. Both the Falcons and Eagles secured a PIAA tournament berth with their quarterfinal wins.

Notes: A victory for Cedar Crest Tuesday would steer the Falcons a step closer to their first district title. Meanwhile, CV qualified for last year’s title tilt, falling to Central Dauphin 3-0, and targets its second crown as a program. The Eagles last mined gold in 2008.

Cedar Crest is led by senior Nick Bensing, juniors Kody Kerkeslager and Aaron Walters, and sophomore Tate Tadajweski. On the CV side of the net, setter Thomas Smith has amassed 522 assists, and libero Tyler Quinn is second in Pennsylvania with 318 digs, according to MaxPreps.com. Andrew Duncan and Trey Edmonds pack a punch on the outside with 157 and 131 kills each, and Brennen Levis contributes in a multitude of areas, including kills (129), digs (56), aces (17) and blocks (13).

