District 3 Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley takes down Palmyra in 3A semifinals, advances to title match

PALMYRA — As the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team struggled through warmups, head coach Terry Ranck grew more and more irritated on the sidelines. He declared to his team, or anyone who would listen, “I can tell you we’re not winning the warmup.”

Thankfully for Ranck’s Eagles, the match wasn’t won or lost in warmups, as they rose to the occasion, defeating Palmyra 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16) in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals Tuesday.

“We looked awful,” Ranck said. “It was nerves a little bit and getting adjusted to the gym. It just took us a little while to get into it. I’m really, really happy for these kids.”

After a sluggish start that put them in an 8-3 hole in the first set, Cumberland Valley slowed the game down and started playing its brand of volleyball. A strong service game from Matt Zeaser fueled a 7-0 run to overtake the Cougars and make the difference in the set.

“We haven’t played Palmyra this year,” Ranck said. “We’ve heard a lot about them, but it was a little bit of the unknown. Once we figured out what was going on, you could see them settle down and do what we do.”

Cumberland Valley (16-2) advances to the Class 3A championship match on Thursday evening at Dallastown High School to face undefeated Central Dauphin at 7 p.m. The Rams have dealt the Eagles their only two losses this year. Cumberland Valley is looking for its first District 3 championship since 2008.

“It’s good to be back playing for the title,” Ranck said.

Palmyra (14-2) rallied to win the second set but couldn’t maintain the pressure as they made numerous unforced errors in timely situations.

“There were so many big rallies tonight,” Cumberland Valley’s Austin Hancock said. “It was two great teams going at it. Any of those big plays build that momentum and carries us over the finish line.”

Jared Johnson led the Eagles with 24 kills while Hancock put away 19 from the middle. Libero Tyler Quinn came up with 19 digs, and setter Thomas Smith assisted on 51 winners.

“Outside hitters need to be consistent, and they need to be smart,” Johnson said. “That’s something I’ve worked on a lot over the years. I used to go up and swing at everything. Seeing blocks and gaps is a lot more beneficial to the team.”

Logan Smith led Palmyra with 21 kills, while Ayden McInerney and Mason Whitney each recorded nine for the Cougars.

“I think a lot of us are used to playing high-level volleyball, so this is something we’re comfortable with,” Johnson said.

“There’s plenty of pressure,” Ranck said. “I don’t need to get all excited. I try to keep them relaxed and let them play their game.

“It’s working so far.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0