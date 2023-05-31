No. 3 Central York (15-1) at No. 1 Cumberland Valley (17-0)
How they got here: Central York needed five sets to overcome No. 2 Warwick in the semifinals, winning by scores of 25-23, 24-26, 29-27, 23-25 and 19-17. The Panthers swept Penn Manor in first-round play and edged Governor Mifflin 3-2 in the quarterfinals. CV has run roughshod through the district field, sweeping Carlisle and Cedar Crest in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. The Eagles received a first-round bye as the top seed.
What’s next?: Win or lose, both teams have qualified for the state tournament which begins Tuesday with first-round matches. The winner draws the third seed out of District 1 while the loser plays opposite the District 7 runner-up.
History: Central York is no stranger to the district final, having captured a District 3-best 24 titles. The Panthers’ last crown came in 2019. CV angles for its second title and first since 2008. The Eagles advanced to last year’s final where they fell 3-0 to Central Dauphin.
Notes: The Panthers claimed the York-Adams championship with a sweep of Northeastern. The Eagles forged a 15-0 regular season and won the Mid-Penn commonwealth title.
Central York is spearheaded by Donovan Burris, Mason Boyer and Christian Bucks. The trio smashed a combined 51 kills Tuesday to sink Warwick. Meanwhile, Thomas Smith’s 39 assists, Brennen Levis’ 12 kills and eight digs from Tyler Quinn steered CV past Cedar Crest.
Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball
Cumberland Valley's Trey Edmonds, center, and Brandon Widjaja, right, try to block a hit from Carlisle's Jacob Heckman, left, during the first set of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.