The Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team breezed by Cedar Crest in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals Tuesday and now have one last hurdle to clear.

The Eagles take aim at district gold Thursday when they host Central York in the championship at Cumberland Valley High School at 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at the match.

No. 3 Central York (15-1) at No. 1 Cumberland Valley (17-0)

How they got here: Central York needed five sets to overcome No. 2 Warwick in the semifinals, winning by scores of 25-23, 24-26, 29-27, 23-25 and 19-17. The Panthers swept Penn Manor in first-round play and edged Governor Mifflin 3-2 in the quarterfinals. CV has run roughshod through the district field, sweeping Carlisle and Cedar Crest in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. The Eagles received a first-round bye as the top seed.

What’s next?: Win or lose, both teams have qualified for the state tournament which begins Tuesday with first-round matches. The winner draws the third seed out of District 1 while the loser plays opposite the District 7 runner-up.

History: Central York is no stranger to the district final, having captured a District 3-best 24 titles. The Panthers’ last crown came in 2019. CV angles for its second title and first since 2008. The Eagles advanced to last year’s final where they fell 3-0 to Central Dauphin.

Notes: The Panthers claimed the York-Adams championship with a sweep of Northeastern. The Eagles forged a 15-0 regular season and won the Mid-Penn commonwealth title.

Central York is spearheaded by Donovan Burris, Mason Boyer and Christian Bucks. The trio smashed a combined 51 kills Tuesday to sink Warwick. Meanwhile, Thomas Smith’s 39 assists, Brennen Levis’ 12 kills and eight digs from Tyler Quinn steered CV past Cedar Crest.

