District 3 Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley shakes off rust, sweeps State College in 3A first round

Head coach Terry Ranck knew there was a good chance his Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team would open Thursday’s match on a sluggish note.

It had been 14 days since the Eagles saw any game action, let alone a team the pedigree of Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe State College.

The Eagles opened the match just as Ranck expected — a touch out of rhythm and searched for an offensive groove. The groove came in Game 2, though, with CV blitzing the Lions, and the flurry set the tone for the remainder of the bout, as the Eagles swept State College 3-0 in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs at the Eagle Dome.

CV’s opening-round win came by decisions of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-22.

“I knew coming out, in game one,” Ranck said, “it was gonna be a little slow. And then, the intensity picked up through game two and we started playing a little bit sharper. I’m Happy as long as we’re moving on, so it’s all good.”

Along with shaking off the rust Thursday, the Eagles, as a team, haven’t been 100% due to a myriad of injuries. The injuries have forced Ranck to call upon underclassmen from the junior-varsity squad and slot into key roles.

“I think it's between the long break and a little bit of nerves,” CV senior Jared Johnson said. “We got a lot of juniors on the floor that have never been in a district game. So they’re a little bit there (the nerves) for everybody, but it doesn't take long to get them out.”

Johnson was CV’s constant across the three sets, piling up a match-high 18 kills. Many of his kills were set up by Thomas Smith, who compiled 34 assists, and Tyler Quinn was the linchpin of the defense with 14 digs.

Brennen Levis, a sophomore for the Eagles, also played a pivotal role. The second-year outside hitter regained the Eagles’ composure late in Game 3 when State College began to stage a comeback, serving up a big jump serve and notching the immediate side-out shortly after.

Levis completed the first-round contest with seven kills, six digs and a stuff at the net.

“Brennen did a really good job,” Ranck said. “With all of our injuries, he's next man up and he's done a great job for us … and was what really made a difference there, kind of settled everything down and then we just went back and went to work.”

CV had little trouble in the set prior, taking command early and never letting State College tighten the deficit. In Game One, the Little Lions stuck with Eagles for much of the set, using powerful serves that left CV off-balance.

“State College does a great job of serving,” Ranck said, “so it's good to get the feel of the game, before Saturday, coming in here again.”

The Eagles return to the Eagle Dome Saturday at 1 p.m., hosting No. 6 Hempfield. The Black Knights escaped No. 11 Red Lion in Lancaster Thursday with a 3-2 decision.

With one playoff match under their belt, the Eagles aim to build off Thursday’s win.

“I think it gives us a little bit of confidence for it,” Johnson said, “and we got the nerves out already. So, now we can just play how we normally do, especially being in our home gym.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.