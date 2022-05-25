District 3 Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley chases 2nd title in match against Central Dauphin

For the third time this season, the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team will meet Central Dauphin.

The third — and possible final match — carries a heavier weight Thursday, as the Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivals square off in the District 3 Class 3A championship at Dallastown High School at 7 p.m. Earlier this spring, the Rams swept the Eagles with a pair of 3-0 wins.

Before first serve Thursday, here’s a look into the title match with key players to watch, the teams’ district postseason journeys and additional notes:

Class 3A

No. 3 Cumberland Valley (17-2) vs. No. 1 Central Dauphin (18-0)

Site and time: Thursday, Dallastown High School (700 New School Lane, Dallastown, 17313), 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley key players: Jared Johnson, sr.; Austin Hancock, sr.; Cameron Birch, sr.; Matt Zeaser, sr.; Tyler Quinn, jr.; Brennen Levis, so.

Central Dauphin key players: Jacob Miller, sr., Tyler McConnell, sr.

How they got here: The Eagles rounded up three straight wins to punch their ticket to the championship. CV opened its district run with a 3-0 sweep of State College in the first round and forged 3-1 victories over Hempfield and Palmyra in the quarterfinals and semifinals. The Rams earned a first-round bye at the start and blanked Governor Mifflin and Warwick in quarterfinal and semifinal action.

Notes: Cumberland Valley’s duo of losses this season came at the hands of the Rams April 14 and May 5. The Eagles are in search of their second district crown overall and their first since 2008.

Central Dauphin has yet to drop a set this spring, going 54-0. The Rams are in pursuit of their third district title and haven’t reached top honors since 2012. Prior to 2012, CD mined gold in 2009.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.