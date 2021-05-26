District 3 Boys Volleyball: Cumberland Valley can't hang on as Northeastern rallies back in Class 3A semifinal win

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — The Northeastern Bobcats overcame adversity twice at Cumberland Valley and rallied to grab a thrilling five set victory over the Eagles in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals at the Eagle Dome.

The game scores were 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16 and 15-13.

The No. 3 Bobcats will host No. 4 Hempfield Friday night in the championship match, while the Eagles will travel to Central Dauphin for the consolation match. All four teams have qualified for the upcoming PIAA tournament.

With the match tied at two games each, the Bobcats jumped out to a 7-5 lead in game five when the power went out due to the surrounding thunderstorms. After a 10-minute delay the power returned and the match resumed. The match was tied four times before Owen Kohr put away a quick set down the baseline to enable the Bobcats to win the match.

No. 2 Cumberland Valley (15-3) led 9-6 before a five-point run opened up a 14-6 lead in Game 1. Northeastern looked a bit out of sorts and the Eagles were able to finish out the game at 25-18.

Northeastern came out on fire and took it to the Eagles by the same score to even the match at one game each.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}