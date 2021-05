District 3 Boys Volleyball Championships brackets for May 19

2021 District 3 Boys Volleyball Championships

CLASS 3A

(PIAA Qualifiers: Top 4 finishers)

First Round: Thursday, May 20

No. 9 Chambersburg (12-6) at No. 8 Exeter Twp. (15-2), 7

No. 13 Central York (8-3) at No. 4 Palmyra (15-1), 7

No. 12 Conestoga Valley (9-6) at No. 5 Hempfield (13-1), 7

No. 10 Dallastown (12-6) at No. 7 Wilson (12-4), 7

No. 14 State College (7-7) at No. 3 Northeastern (13-0), 7

No. 11 Red Lion (10-5) at No. 6 Warwick (13-1), 7

Quarterfinals: Monday, May 24

Chambersburg/Exeter Twp. at No. 1 Central Dauphin (16-1), 7

Central York/Palmyra vs. Conestoga Valley/Hempfield, 7

Dallastown/Wilson at No. 2 Cumberland Valley (14-2), 7

State College/Northeastern vs. Red Lion/Warwick, 7