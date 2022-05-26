District 3 Boys Volleyball: Central Dauphin sweeps Cumberland Valley for 3A gold

DALLASTOWN — Central Dauphin entered the season nationally ranked and the favorite to win District 3 gold in volleyball. And despite the pressure, the Rams have mined district Class 3A gold, as they beat Cumberland Valley in three games 25-17, 25-16 and 27-25 at Dallastown High School Thursday night.

Both teams move on to the PIAA tournament on Tuesday night and will play at home.

Cumberland Valley led 20-17 in Game 3, a lead that threatened to break the seasonlong set winning streak of the Rams of 54 games.

The two teams went to their strengths as the Eagles went to Austin Hancock and Jared Johnson, while the Rams went to Jacob Miller and Michael Zukowski. The Eagles led 24-23 at game-point, but a wide hit kept the Rams in the contest.

A Zukowski hit and an Eagle misplay ended the game, earning the Rams the gold medals.

“This is a team that has a lot of experience, a group of seniors that lost in the state final to North Allegheny last year,” said Ram coach Josh Brenneman. “This team is loaded with height, but we are going to see teams in the states that are just as big, so we need to continue to work on service receive and our defense."

Game 1 went back-and-forth early as the two teams tried to find that nerve. Central Dauphin stretched out to a 12-8 lead. Eventually, the lead grew to 17-12 behind Braden Berkebile and Zukowski from the backline. At 20-12, the Eagles called a timeout to figure out how to stop the Rams offense.

A kill from Tyler McConnell eventually ended the match at 25-17.

Central Dauphin rolled through Game 2 to win 25-16. Again, the combination of Zukowski, McConnell, Jacob Miller and Connor Foxwell proved to be too much. Gavin Yutesler and Arjun Kumar played their roles well while serving and keeping balls alive by diving on the floor.

Hancock and Cameron Birch were key factors for the Eagles as they combined for five blocks and several kills.

As well as the Eagles played, it just was not enough to beat the Rams.

“They are a legitimate favorite and continue to prove that, going unbeaten so far,” said Eagle coach Terry Ranck. “We are a bit beat up right now, and I have Brennen Levis who is playing his first year in volleyball. I brought up several freshmen to help us in practice and these guys have responded well. We will take one game at a time in states and see how we match up. We have seen most of the teams, and I am confident.”

