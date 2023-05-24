The Carlisle and Northern boys volleyball teams soared to sweeps in the first round of the District 3 playoffs Tuesday and dig back in Thursday and Friday for quarterfinal matches.

The Polar Bears visit York Suburban Thursday for a Class 2A quarterfinal while the Herd square off with Cumberland Valley — for the third time this season — Friday in the 3A contingent. The Eagles bypassed the first round as the top seed.

Ahead of the quarterfinal matches, here’s a look at each local squad.

Class 3A

No. 9 Carlisle (11-6) at No. 1 Cumberland Valley (15-0)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, at Cumberland Valley High School

How they got here: Carlisle swept Dallastown on its home court Tuesday with wins of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-21. CV completed a perfect 15-0 regular season and earned the top spot.

What’s next?: The winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and draws Cedar Crest or Northeastern.

Notes: Carlisle made program history Tuesday, collecting the program’s first playoff win in the new postseason era — District 3 adopted a pool-play format through 2012. The Herd made their second straight postseason appearance after last reaching the tournament in 2008. The Eagles return to the playoffs after authoring a district silver-medal campaign last year. CV topped Carlisle in both regular-season meetings this spring, 3-0 and 3-1.

Dominic Kole and Wyatt Colestock sparked the Herd’s opening-round victory, slamming 18 and 10 kills, respectively. Luke Fischer dealt three aces behind the service line and AJ Parrillo distributed 23 assists.

According to maxpreps.com, CV senior Tyler Quinn leads all Pennsylvania players in digs (318). His defense combines with a lethal offense that includes Thomas Smith’s 522 assists and Andrew Duncan’s 159 kills. Trey Edmonds and Brennen Levis have also eclipsed the 100-kill threshold with 134 and 127 apiece.

Class 2A

No. 5 Northern (14-3) at No. 4 York Suburban (13-3)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, at York Suburban High School

How they got here: Northern handled Hershey in Tuesday’s first round by scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-19. York Suburban received a first-round bye.

What’s next?: The winner will play opposite Lower Dauphin or Garden Spot in the semifinals.

Notes: A bulk of players contributed to the Polar Bears’ win Tuesday. Jake Eby struck for 11 kills while 13 digs each from Jese Brubaker and Wyatt Brown highlighted Northern’s defensive effort. At the service line, four players spun two aces each, and Eby was a threat at the net with four blocks.

Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball