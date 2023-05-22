First serve on the District 3 boys volleyball postseason is set for Tuesday as teams dig into first-round play.

Carlisle and Northern are part of the playoff mix in the Class 3A and 2A brackets. Cumberland Valley, which holds the top seed in 3A, earned a first-round bye and awaits an opponent in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Below is a preview of the Herd and Polar Bears’ opening-round matches.

Class 3A

No. 9 Carlisle (10-6) at No. 8 Dallastown (11-5)

When/where: 7:30 p.m. at Dallastown High School

How they got here: Carlisle put together a second-half surge, winning five of its last six regular-season matches. Back-half wins included redemption against State College, Central Dauphin and Altoona, all of which were losses in the teams’ first meeting.

What’s next?: The winner draws top seed Cumberland Valley in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Notes: The Herd are making their second straight playoff appearance. Last year’s trip, the first since 2008, resulted in a 3-0 loss to Warwick. Carlisle searches for its first district win in the new postseason era — its appearance in 2008 was when pool play was still in effect.

Class 2A

No. 12 Hershey (10-8) at No. 5 Northern (13-3)

When/where: 7 p.m. at Northern High School

How they got here: Hershey held on for the final playoff spot with three wins across its last five. Meanwhile, Northern won five of its last six and started the season on a five-match winning streak.

What’s next?: The winner draws York Suburban in Thursday’s quarters.

Notes: The Trojans and Polar Bears met twice in the regular season with Northern winning both matches by scores of 3-1 and 3-0. The Polar Bears have qualified for the postseason for the second straight year and advanced to the quarterfinals last spring. Northern’s consecutive appearance matches a program feat that was last accomplished 15 years ago.

