District 3 Boys Volleyball: 4 local teams open district play Thursday

It's "serves up" for four local boys volleyball teams.

Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Northern begin their respective charges toward District 3 postseason hardware in first-round play Thursday evening. The Herd and Polar Bears face matches on the road while the Wildcats and Eagles each play host at CV’s Eagle Dome.

Below is a look into each local teams’ matchup ahead of Thursday.

Class 3A

No. 13 Carlisle (10-8) at No. 4 Warwick (13-1)

Site and time: Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St., Lititz, 7 p.m.

Common opponents: None.

Notes: The Herd return to the postseason for the first time since 2008. Carlisle clinched its postseason berth with a 3-1 win Over Cedar Cliff May 10 after falling into a three-match skid prior. Carlisle will be without the services of its 6-foot-6 outside hitter Max Barr due to a left foot injury.

The Warriors are riding hot, having 11 straight wins under their belt and recently topping rival Hempfield for their first Lancaster-Lebanon League Championship. Across its 11-match winning stretch, Warwick has only dropped two sets.

No. 9 Governor Mifflin (11-5) at No. 8 Mechanicsburg (12-4)

Site and time: Cumberland Valley High School, 5 p.m.

Common opponents: None.

Notes: The Wildcats are back in the district tournament for the first time since 2018. To close out its regular season, Mechanicsburg captured four of its final five matches.

The Mustangs sported two wins across their final four matches to end the regular season. Governor Mifflin’s longest winning streak this spring measured six matches.

No. 14 State College (6-6) at No. 3 Cumberland Valley (14-2)

Site and time: Cumberland Valley High School, 7 p.m.

Common opponents: The Eagles swept the Little Lions in a pair of regular-season matches, taking a 3-1 decision April 11 and a 3-0 affair April 28. CV and State College also shared a slew of Mid-Penn opponents, with both teams representing the Commonwealth Division.

Notes: CV’s duo of losses this season came against a nationally ranked Central Dauphin outfit that didn’t lose a set this spring. The Eagles set record is also impressive — aside from the Rams’ sweeps — with a near perfect set record, dropping one game to the Little Lions and another to Northeastern.

State College took three of its final five matches to cap the regular season. A 3-1 setback to Central Dauphin East in its season finale helped Carlisle stamp its ticket to the district tournament.

Class 2A

No. 9 Northern (8-8) at No. 8 Berks Catholic (13-4)

Site and time: 955 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, 7 p.m.

Common opponents: The Polar Bears and Saints shared one common opponent this spring in York Catholic. Northern and Berks Catholic both dropped tight matches to the Fightin' Irish by 3-2 scores.

Notes: The Polar Bears secured wins over Cedar Cliff and West York to close out its regular season and make its case for the playoffs. Prior, Northern had strung together three victories in five outings after opening the season on a sluggish 0-3 start.

Berks Catholic smashed its way to five consecutive wins to finish its regular season. Like their district counterpart, the Saints were fairly stagnant to open their 2022 campaign, starting with a 2-3 record.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

