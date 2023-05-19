The 2023 District 3 boys volleyball brackets were finalized Thursday and three local teams have punched their ticket to the postseason.

Carlisle and Cumberland Valley represent the local field in Class 3A while Northern stands alone in 2A.

Below is a look at the three Sentinel-area teams and their first contests.

To view the official District 3 brackets, click here.

Class 3A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1

Number of teams that qualified: 14

Local teams with first-round matches: No. 9 Carlisle at No. 8 Dallastown

Local teams with quarterfinal matches: TBD at No. 1 Cumberland Valley

Notes: The Herd earned their second consecutive playoff berth by winning five of their last six matches. Prior to last year’s appearance, Carlisle hadn’t qualified for the postseason since 2008. … The Eagles captured the top seed and a first-round bye on the heels of a 15-0 regular season. CV’s playoff journey will begin in the quarterfinals against either Carlisle or Dallastown. The Eagles advanced to last year’s district final, dropping a 3-0 decision to Central Dauphin.

Class 2A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1

Number of teams that qualified: 14

Local teams with first-round matches: No. 12 Hershey at No. 5 Northern

Local teams with quarterfinal matches: None

Notes: The Polar Bears return to the postseason for the second straight year, a program feat that hadn’t been met in 15 years. Northern was victorious in five of its last six matches to end the regular season and started the year with six wins in a row. The Polar Bears or Trojans will face No. 4 York Suburban in the quarterfinals.

