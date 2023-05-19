Local teams with quarterfinal matches: TBD at No. 1 Cumberland Valley
Notes: The Herd earned their second consecutive playoff berth by winning five of their last six matches. Prior to last year’s appearance, Carlisle hadn’t qualified for the postseason since 2008. … The Eagles captured the top seed and a first-round bye on the heels of a 15-0 regular season. CV’s playoff journey will begin in the quarterfinals against either Carlisle or Dallastown. The Eagles advanced to last year’s district final, dropping a 3-0 decision to Central Dauphin.
Schedule: First round, Tuesday; quarterfinals, Thursday; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1
Number of teams that qualified: 14
Local teams with first-round matches: No. 12 Hershey at No. 5 Northern
Local teams with quarterfinal matches: None
Notes: The Polar Bears return to the postseason for the second straight year, a program feat that hadn’t been met in 15 years. Northern was victorious in five of its last six matches to end the regular season and started the year with six wins in a row. The Polar Bears or Trojans will face No. 4 York Suburban in the quarterfinals.
Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball
Cumberland Valley's Andrew Duncan, front, spikes the ball past Carlisle's Jacob Heckman, left, and Hayden McNew, center, during the first set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.