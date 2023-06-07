Sentinel Staff
District 3 boys volleyball coaches released their 2023 all-stars Tuesday morning and 11 Sentinel area athletes received recognition (eight in Class 3A and three in 2A).
Cumberland Valley’s Thomas Smith was tabbed 3A Player of the Year, and Eagle head coach Terry Ranck earned top coaching honors.
Below is the complete list of local athletes recognized.
Class 3A
First team — Thomas Smith, Cumberland Valley
First team — Andrew Duncan, Cumberland Valley
First team — Tyler Quinn, Cumberland Valley
First team — Brennen Levis, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Dominic Kole, Carlisle
Second team — Trey Edmonds, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Wyatt Colestock, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Jax Unterbrink, Cumberland Valley
Player of the Year: Thomas Smith, Cumberland Valley
Coach of the Year: Terry Ranck, Cumberland Valley
Class 2A
First team — Jake Eby, Northern
Second team — Josh Hoffner, Northern
Honorable mention — Nathan Deller, Northern
Player of the Year: Will Sierer, Lower Dauphin
Coach of the Year: David Machamer, Lower Dauphin
