The Mid-Penn Conference revealed its 2023 Boys Volleyball All-Division all-stars Saturday morning.
Cumberland Valley senior Thomas Smith and head coach Terry Ranck pocketed Commonwealth Player and Coach of the Year honors. The pair helped the Eagles flight a path to a division crown, an 18-0 record, District 3 Class 3A gold and a PIAA tournament appearance.
Here’s a look at the remaining local all-star selections. The complete list can be found
here. Commonwealth Division
First team — Dominic Kole, Carlisle
First team — Thomas Smith, Cumberland Valley
First team — Andrew Duncan, Cumberland Valley
First team — Tyler Quinn, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Wyatt Colestock, Carlisle
Second team — Jacob Heckman, Carlisle
Second team — Trey Edmonds, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Brennen Levis, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Luke Fischer, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Jax Unterbrink, Cumberland Valley
Player of the Year: Thomas Smith, Cumberland Valley Coach of the Year: Terry Ranck, Cumberland Valley Keystone Division
First team — Christian Marinas, Mechanicsburg
First team — Jake Eby, Northern
First team — Nathan Deller, Northern
Second team — Victory Adeyemi, Cedar Cliff
Second team — Noah DeLong, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Brayden McCrea, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Josh Hoffner, Northern
Second team — Gavin Bloom, Red Land
Honorable mention — Aiden Cada, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Taylor Murlatt, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Jese Brubaker, Northern
Honorable mention — Sam Gunning, Northern
Honorable mention — Ryan Koontz, Red Land
Honorable mention — Bryce Zeiders, Red Land
Player of the Year: Will Sierer, Lower Dauphin Coach of the Year: David Machamer, Lower Dauphin
Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball
Carlisle's Wyatt Colestock, left, hits the ball past Cumberland Valley's Trey Edmonds, center, and Brandon Widjaja during the first set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Brennan Levis, back, hits the ball past Carlisle's Michael Stoner, center, and Corey Fitzpatrick during the first set of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth match on Monday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Brennen Levis, back, hits the ball past Carlisle's Wyatt Colestock during the first set of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Jacob Heckman, front, hits the ball past Cumberland Valley's Andrew Duncan, back, during the first set of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth match on Monday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Corey Fitzpatrick, left, tries to set up a play in front of Cumberland Valley's Trey Edmonds, right, during the first set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Wyatt Colestock, front, hits the ball past Cumberland Valley's Jax Unterbrink, left, and Andrew Duncan, right, during the first set of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth match on Monday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Andrew Duncan, right, spikes the ball past Carlisle's Corey Fitzpatrick, left, and Wyatt Colestock during the first set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Brennen Levis, center, gets the ball past Carlisle's Hayden McNew, left, and Jacob Heckman during the first set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Trey Edmonds, center, and Brandon Widjaja, right, try to block a hit from Carlisle's Jacob Heckman, left, during the first set of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Andrew Duncan, front, spikes the ball past Carlisle's Jacob Heckman, left, and Hayden McNew, center, during the first set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Brennen Levis, left, hits a volley during the first set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match against Carlisle at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Andrew Duncan takes the floor before a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match against Carlisle at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Dominic Kole sets up a play during the first set of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth match against Cumberland Valley at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
