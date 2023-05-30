Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team's road to redemption after a loss in the 2022 District 3 finals reached another checkpoint Tuesday. The unbeaten Eagles earned a trip back to the championship round, swept a game Cedar Crest team 3-0 in the semifinals with game scores of 25-19, 25-10, and 25-18 at the Eagle Dome.

The win moves the Eagles into Thursday's championship match against Central York, a 3-2 winner over Warwick in the other semifinal. Cedar Crest will play for third place against Lancaster-Lebanon League rival Warwick.

Cedar Crest jumped out to a 5-1 lead over Cumberland Valley Tuesday, utilizing the quick set and the leaping ability of Aaron Walters to surprise the Eagles. The match was tied at 9-9 before the Eagles went on a 6-3 run behind the hitting of Brennan Levis and the setting of Thomas Smith. They pulled away behind the serving of Brysen Walsh and Andrew Duncan.

The Eagles were dialed in during Game 2, as Smith found several different hitters, and the Eagles jumped out to an 18-5 lead. Levis, Duncan, and Jax Unterbrink led the way, but the Eagles also got solid contributions from sophomore Avery Reynolds and server Avery Dunwoody, who served seven consecutive points.

“We all have our own special talent to bring to the team, but once we get locked in passing-wise, we are good,” said Levis. “Once you get into a rhythm with that passer and setter, it is when things really go. We practice a lot and once we get into that rhythm, but it starts with Thomas.”

Nicholas Bensing and Edward Tate-Tadajweski had a couple of late points to energize the Falcons, before Unterbrink and Duncan ended the game with a thunderous block.

Reynolds got the Eagles off quickly in Game 3 but again, a variety of players contributing. Smith ran the offense with his sets for hits, but the key for the Eagles was their service receiving. They just didn’t make mistakes and it allowed Smith to receive and pass. He found Levis, Unterbrink, Reynolds, and Edmonds as well as Duncan.

Kerkeslager had a solid game setting for the Falcons, but some hitting woes by his mates determined the outcome.

“We are a young team," said Falcon coach Monica Sheaffer. "My first year was the COVID year, so we are still learning. ... We were exposed by our inexperience."

