Final serve on the 2023 boys volleyball season was last month, but several Sentinel-area players continue to receive postseason recognition.

Four local players have reserved space on the 2023 Pennsylvania Boys Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams. Cumberland Valley’s Thomas Smith and Tyler Quinn were tabbed with Class 3A First Team honors while teammate Andrew Duncan pulled in a Second Team nod. In 2A, Northern’s Jake Eby made the cut for Second Team.

Smith, a senior setter and the District 3 3A and Mid-Penn Commonwealth All-Division Player of the Year, quarterbacked the Eagles to their second district title as a program, a PIAA semifinal run and a 21-1 record. Smith amassed 740 assists while totaling 92 digs, 41 blocks, 27 kills and 22 aces in his final season.

Quinn, CV’s linchpin at libero, collected 420 digs and led the Eagles in aces (31) this spring. The senior also tallied 29 assists and received District 3 and Commonwealth All-Division First Team laurels.

Duncan was the Eagles’ offensive catalyst, depositing a team-high 218 kills. The senior outside hitter coupled 54 digs, 18 aces and 16 blocks with the bulk of kills. He joined Smith and Quinn on both the District 3 and Commonwealth All-Division teams.

Eby embraced a similar role to Duncan’s for the Polar Bears. On the outside, the senior slammed 305 kills and dug in defensively for 162 digs and 39 blocks. Eby helped steer Northern to a 14-4 record and the District 3 2A quarterfinals for the second straight year, and was named a District 3 and Keystone All-Division First Team selection.

