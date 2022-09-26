Jumping out to stronger starts has been a staple of the Cumberland Valley girls volleyball team’s to-do list.

But while the Eagles struggled to find their groove at the start of sets in the early stages of the season, head coach Caitlin Bodek knows her squad will still find ways to win.

The Eagles did just that Monday night at the Eagle Dome. In a Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash against Cedar Cliff, CV dug in at the halfway point of each set and swept a determined Colt outfit by scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-23 in the first of two regular-season meetings between the long-standing rivals.

“That’s the best I’ve seen us really gel all season,” Bodek said. “We’ve had some injuries, and we had to make a few adjustments, and the girls responded. Everybody played lights out, and they went above their job. I think we get caught up in doing just our job, not outside of ourselves, and I saw a lot of girls play outside of themselves tonight, which was really great.”

CV (5-0, 5-0 Commonwealth) found itself mired in a sluggish start through the opening serves of games 1 and 2. The Colts (4-3, 2-3) matched the Eagles’ height at the net, challenging each swing that came their way.

It wasn’t until the 14th point of the second set that the Eagles fully got into a rhythm. CV strung together a 5-0 run and followed with another 3-0 spurt after Cedar Cliff stole two points between the runs. The midpoint surge mirrored the Eagles’ Game 1 performance, where they pounced to a 4-0 run at the 16th point and rode the wave of momentum to the victory.

“I think it’s our energy,” CV senior Teaguen Reynolds said of the Eagles’ midpoint momentum. “Our bench is amazing. They pick us up, and I think we’re doing a really good job of picking each other up on the court. And once you hit that stride, it’s so much easier that once you get it started, you can keep it going.”

The momentum from the first two sets was short-lived with Cedar Cliff punching back in Game 3, as the Eagles and Colts traded leads all the way to 18-18. CV struck a shot of confidence on a 4-0 run, grabbing the widest advantage of the set at 22-18. Cedar Cliff responded, though, with a 4-0 run of its own to tie the set at 22.

Trading points, CV pushed its lead back to one at 24-23. Abby Yantis’ ace into the teeth of the Colt defense polished off the match-clinching victory.

“I think our communication is just at a different level right now,” Reynolds said. “I think we started the season pretty early, and I think it just helped mesh us together even with the changing of who’s on and who’s off the court. It’s one big team.”

Kilee Kuhlman led the CV attack Monday with 13 kills while Reynolds contributed nine. The Colts received 12 kills from Madi Bogovic and eight from Katie Quesenberry.

“We didn’t play as relaxed as we’ve been playing,” Cedar Cliff head coach Ann McGinnis said. “We tightened up a bit, which is something we have to work on.”

The Eagles’ never-ending list of tests continues on Wednesday when State College visits the Eagle Dome, a rematch of a 3-2 decision in CV’s favor from earlier this season.

The Eagles are prepared to keep the momentum rolling.

“We can’t take plays off, and I think we got a little guilty of that in some other games, and I did not see that tonight,” Bodek said. “Every point was important. Every point was focused, and that’s a big difference.”