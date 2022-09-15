Cumberland Valley girls volleyball 'brings the energy' in sweep of Commonwealth foe Chambersburg

The Cumberland Valley girls volleyball team has yet to catch its breath this season.

That’s expected in a grueling Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, as the Eagles found themselves in a pair of five-set matches to open their campaign, staging a three-set comeback against State College in their season-opener and fending off Central Dauphin in their first home match.

Thursday’s match against Chambersburg at the Eagle Dome was no different. While the outcome flashing on the scoreboard said differently, the visiting Trojans challenged CV from the opening serve to the final kill. And the Eagles, like they’ve done to this point of the season, bore down and prevailed against a prepared Chambersburg squad on Senior Night, sweeping the Trojans by scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-17.

“Being our Senior Night, I think the girls were already tense,” CV head coach Caitlin Bodek said. “We had a big crowd, it was loud, they had all the introductions, and I think once they settled, they're like, ‘OK, we can do this,’ and things started to clean up.”

That comfortability didn’t sink in until the second set. After a back-and-forth Game 1, the Eagles (3-0, 3-0 Commonwealth) burst to an 8-0 lead off a Kate Berra service run. However, the Trojans answered the bell and gradually chipped away at the deficit.

CV saw its advantage slip away to a tie at 13-13. The Trojans (0-5, 0-3) grabbed the lead at 16-15 and forced the Eagles to regroup. But CV countered and regained the edge at 21-20 and polished off its Game 2 win with a Berra tap at the net.

“Chambersburg, they're always a great program,” Berra said. “They bring a good game for us, but I think definitely tonight, we had to pull it together. We had to say, ‘We can't let this get away from us.’ We had to stay focused, stay determined. We had to do the little things right, and I think that's kind of the key for us.”

Berra led the Eagles’ offensive attack Thursday, firing three aces and distributing 28 assists to complement the 8-0 service run, among additional 3-0 and 4-0 spurts. Seniors Avah Lee and Eliette Whittaker were on the receiving end of several Berra helpers, slamming nine and eight kills each. Teaguen Reynolds also punched five kills over the net.

“I think that so far this season, we've had a lot of really good games right off the bat, which is definitely setting us up on the right foot,” Lee said. “I just think that these first games are really helping us get our momentum for the season, because we're bringing a lot of energy, and we really have to fight. So, it's teaching us to really just persevere and pull through whenever things get tough.”

The Trojans made things tough across the three sets, as they refused to let a margin exceed eight points. In most cases, especially in Games 1 and 3, Chambersburg held the deficit to a maximum of three tallies.

It wasn’t until the 21st point in Game 3 that the Eagles created some separation and rode a game-clinching 5-0 run.

“We do not give up,” Bodek said of her Eagles. “The third game, it was one to eight State College when we were up there, and I called a timeout and I'm like, ‘Hey, don't worry about the score. If we take care of our side, the score takes care of itself.’ So, that's kind of been our motto.”

“I think the more we challenge ourselves, it's definitely gonna help us in the long run,” Berra said. “We're learning a lot about our team and what we need to work on. I think game-by-game, we're starting to execute on our end.”