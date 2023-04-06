HARRISBURG — The Cumberland Valley Eagles were coming off a second-place finish in Saturday's tournament at Northeastern and a win in Monday's match at Altoona when they entered Thursday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown against rival Central Dauphin Thursday at Central Dauphin. The Eagles didn't let up, sweeping the Rams 25-13, 25-19, and 25-18.

“This is really close to one of the best teams that I have ever had, and I think they showed that tonight,” Eagle coach Terry Ranck said.

The teams went back and forth early in game one before the Eagles went on a 10-1 run behind Levis and Trey Edmonds. Thomas Smith was solid in the setting department, offering 24 assists on the evening. Levis had 12 kills and Duncan added eight kills. The Eagles won game one 25-13.

“Our pin hitters are the key no matter what the middle hitters are doing" Ranck said. "We are controlling the ball well."

Game two was more evenly matched with the two teams tying the score at 16 and again at 17, but the Rams couldn’t hold on.

“That has been one of our issues early is holding the leads when we have them,” Ram coach Josh Brenneman said. “We lost the majority of our team to graduation last year, so we are young and inexperienced. Not a good combination against Cumberland Valley. I saw some good things tonight and also some things we need to continue to work on. Connor (Foxwell) played well and we have had to rely on him more than usual. Our libero played very well also. We needed his service receiving tonight.”

The Eagles tallied eight of the final 10 points to win game two 25-19.

The Rams held a 10-3 lead behind Foxwell and Sutton Scoutelas in game three, but the Eagles charged back.

Cumberland Valley found their passing game and rallied to tie the game at 11 and 12 before the Eagles and Tyler Quinn and Smith started to find Edmonds, Brennan Levis and Andrew and Duncan to finish off the contest.

"Getting Andrew back is also big for us," Ranck said. "He missed all of last year, and Brennan got forced into that role last year. We are just glad to get off our feet for a bit after this week.”

