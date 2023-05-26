Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An opening statement pulls an audience in and gets a crowd hanging on the edge of its seat.

The Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team recognized that in Friday’s District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal against Carlisle. The Eagles scored the first seven points in the first set and built an 8-2 advantage in Game 2. The opening statement created momentum on the court and drew support from the sea of red and black that covered a section of the Eagle Dome bleachers.

The Eagles strung together scores of 25-14 and 25-11 in the first two games, and utilized the aforementioned support to hold off a furious third-set response from the Herd, collecting a 25-21 win and completing the sweep.

The victory soars CV (16-0) into Tuesday’s semifinals opposite Cedar Crest, a 3-0 quarterfinal winner over Northeastern Thursday, at Cumberland Valley High School at 7 p.m. The Eagles also secured a PIAA tournament berth.

“It was pretty big,” CV’s Thomas Smith said of the Eagles’ start Friday. “We're a pretty momentum-based team, and once we got the crowd behind our backs, it was just kind of smooth sailing from there. That helped us rally back in the third set because we knew we'd beat them before, and we knew we could beat them again.”

Smith was responsible for six of the match’s first seven points. The senior setter authored a 6-0 service run, which included an ace, and set the tone for the Eagles behind the service line.

The hosts piled up seven aces across the three games. Andrew Duncan led CV with three — one sealed the first-set win and two started the second set — while Smith and Brennen Levis pocketed two each.

“Normally our serves are on and off,” Levis said. “We’re missing some games. We’re on in other games. So to have it consistently go our way was big for us.”

CV’s service consistency trickled down to defense. Carlisle (11-7), while delivering a number of powerful swings in the first two sets, was often met by a wall of Eagles at the net. CV recorded 13 total blocks and added 11 digs from Tyler Quinn to keep numerous points alive.

The Eagles hadn’t seen game action since a regular-season finale May 11 against Red Lion. They credited a persistent practice routine to keeping in tip-top form.

“We've put in a lot of time since we last played, and I feel like we've only gotten better, and I think we showed that,” Smith said. “We came out right away. We didn't slack off in the beginning like we tend to sometimes, and we just came out swinging. And that's exactly what we needed.”

The Herd had one last fight in the tank. Luke Fischer opened the third set on a 5-0 service run, and Carlisle maintained its lead through the 20th point. But a 3-0 charge from Aidan Dunwoody hurdled the Herd at 21-20, and the Eagles gathered four of the next five points to stave off the comeback attempt.

“We gave up a couple of small runs in that third set,” CV head coach Terry Ranck said. “But then, we just kind of steadied it and let them make the mistakes for a few points. And once they started not consistently getting the ball where they needed it to be, they struggled a little bit out of system … and we just took advantage of it.”

Carlisle struck for an additional spurt late in the first set, scaling out of 20-7 hole with six straight points.

“I can't say enough of how proud I am of these guys,” Carlisle head coach Drew Kalbach said. “That third game, that’s exactly who these guys are. No quit mentality. They're gonna keep firing back as long as they're out on that court, as long as there's another point to be played. They're gonna play it out and they're gonna play with all the heart they have, and I’m just incredibly proud of that.”

Other CV leaders were Smith (20 assists) and Andrew Duncan (seven kills).

“I just was thinking we were gonna play really well, and we really did,” Ranck said.

Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball